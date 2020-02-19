FSDL unveils ISL League Winners Shield

Football Sports Development Limited on Wednesday unveiled the ‘League Winners Shield’ for Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage. The League winner will be the first Indian club to participate in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Currently, ATK and FC Goa are locked in an intense battle heading for a possible photo-finish with much at stake. Having already qualified for the ISL knock-outs, FC Goa has a slender advantage with a 3 point lead, at 36 from 17 games.

The Gaurs next play Jamshedpur FC, which beat Goa 1-0 at home earlier in the season. On the other hand, ATK has 33 points and would hope to leapfrog to the top in the event Goa loses to JFC and it overcomes a Bengaluru FC challenge.

The Shield will be presented to the club at its home playoff fixture. The League Winners Shield, weighing approx. 5 kg with a diameter of 22 inches, draws inspiration from global football traditions and design tones of the Hero ISL trophy. The wreath surrounding the silver football symbolises the victors of the beautiful game.