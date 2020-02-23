Goa to host Indian Super League 2019-20 final

The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season will be held in Goa, Nita Ambani, Founding Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Sunday. The summit clash of the league will be held on 14th March.

"Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people," Ambani said.





The home team, FC Goa has had a charmed run in the league so far, having secured a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2021 by finishing the league stage of the ISL on top of the table.



Ambani called the side the most consistent club in the league over the last six years. "It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. My heartiest congratulations to the captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and the entire squad, coaching staff and management for winning the first ever ISL League Shield," she added. The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage.

The Jawarharlal Nehru stadium in Margao last hosted an ISL final back in 2015, when Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 3-2 in a thrilling final to win its first title. The summit clash was anticlimactic for Goa fans considering the home side was in the lead until the 90th minute.

The winner of the ISL final will be eligible to play the AFC Cup qualifiers. If the ISL final winner is the same as the league winner (FC Goa), then the league's runner-up will be awarded the AFC Cup qualifier spot.