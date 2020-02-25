PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Young Champs beat Southampton, Man United puts five past Bengaluru

Manchester United FC’s Under 14s bounced back from a narrow defeat against Chelsea FC earlier in the day to register a dominant 5-1 win against the boys from Bengaluru FC in the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 here at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the Reliance Foundation Young Champs began bright with a 3-0 win over Southampton FC Under-14s.

Remarkably, the Young Champs seemed to get in the groove from the get go against their English opponent.

Midfielder Harsh Palande who handed the home side a lead in the 10th minute. Another Harsh, this time the striker Vaghela, came off the bench to tap home from handshaking distance.

Silajit Santra, who had scored against Chelsea the other night, added another in injury time. Santra ran in through the flank to shoot the ball into the net, rounding off a commanding victory.

In the afternoon, FC Goa U-15s beat its Bengaluru counterparts with a goal in the dying minutes. In an all Premier League tie, Chelsea blanked Southampton 2-0.