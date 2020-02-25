Football Football PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Young Champs beat Southampton, Man United puts five past Bengaluru In the second day of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup, Reliance Foundation Young Champs beat Southampton. Bengaluru FC lost twice on the day. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2020 22:32 IST Reliance Young Champs player looks to play the ball against Southampton. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 25 February, 2020 22:32 IST Manchester United FC’s Under 14s bounced back from a narrow defeat against Chelsea FC earlier in the day to register a dominant 5-1 win against the boys from Bengaluru FC in the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 here at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai.Earlier in the day, the Reliance Foundation Young Champs began bright with a 3-0 win over Southampton FC Under-14s.READ | PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Bengaluru, Southampton settle for draw Remarkably, the Young Champs seemed to get in the groove from the get go against their English opponent.Midfielder Harsh Palande who handed the home side a lead in the 10th minute. Another Harsh, this time the striker Vaghela, came off the bench to tap home from handshaking distance.Silajit Santra, who had scored against Chelsea the other night, added another in injury time. Santra ran in through the flank to shoot the ball into the net, rounding off a commanding victory.In the afternoon, FC Goa U-15s beat its Bengaluru counterparts with a goal in the dying minutes. In an all Premier League tie, Chelsea blanked Southampton 2-0.RESULTSManchester United FC [Lewis Forshaw 4’, Jack Lee Moorhouse 6’, Finley McAllister 15’, Louis Jackson 18’, Tomas Jones 44’] beat Bengaluru FC [Rajanbir Singh 11’]: 5-1Chelsea [Ato Ampah 9’, Jack Phillips 50’] beat Southampton: 2-0FC Goa [Bryson Pereira 11’, Rohan Mangaonkar 50’] beat Bengaluru FC [Yaphaithoi Magsatabam 46’]: 2:1Reliance Foundation Young Champs [Harsh Palande 10’, Harsh Vaghela 44’, Silajit Santra 50+1’] beat Southampton FC: 3-0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos