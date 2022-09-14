Football

Porto coach Conceicao’s family car ‘savagely’ attacked after Club Brugge defeat

Supporters threw stones and insulted the trio but they were not injured during the incident.

AFP
Lisbon 14 September, 2022 19:02 IST
Lisbon 14 September, 2022 19:02 IST
FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao addresses a press conference in Madrid on September 6, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Porto.

FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao addresses a press conference in Madrid on September 6, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Porto. | Photo Credit: AFP

Supporters threw stones and insulted the trio but they were not injured during the incident.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao's family car was "savagely" attacked after this week's Champions League hammering by Club Brugge, the Portuguese side said on Wednesday.

According to local media the vehicle, carrying Conceicao's wife and two sons was targeted following Tuesday's 4-0 defeat.

Supporters threw stones and insulted the trio but they were not injured during the incident.

"Porto totally repudiate the attack on coach Sergio Conceicao's family car, last night, outside the Estadio do Dragao," the two-time European Cup winners said.

Also Read
Right-back Hernandez injury adds to France World Cup worries

"Porto also regret the lack of protection from the authorities, and calls for the author or authors of this savage act to be quickly identified and held accountable," they added.

Conceicao's side remain winless in Europe this season and are third in the Primeira Liga, three points behind leaders Benfica.

The 47-year-old was appointed boss in 2017 and has won eight trophies.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us