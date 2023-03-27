Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Ronaldo leads the way as Portugal hit six against Luxembourg

Euro 2024 qualifier: The 38-year-old grabbed a double against Liechtenstein on Thursday and scored twice more in Luxembourg to extend his record tally of international goals to 122 in 198 appearances.

Reuters
LUXEMBOURG 27 March, 2023 02:55 IST
LUXEMBOURG 27 March, 2023 02:55 IST
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Luxembourg and Portugal at the Stade de Luxembourg, in Luxembourg, on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Luxembourg and Portugal at the Stade de Luxembourg, in Luxembourg, on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) | Photo Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Euro 2024 qualifier: The 38-year-old grabbed a double against Liechtenstein on Thursday and scored twice more in Luxembourg to extend his record tally of international goals to 122 in 198 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his record-breaking form for Portugal as he grabbed two more goals in his country’s 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday, giving them a second win in four days.

The 38-year-old grabbed a double against Liechtenstein on Thursday and scored twice more in Luxembourg to extend his record tally of international goals to 122 in 198 appearances.

AS IT HAPPENED: LUXEMBOURG VS PORTUGAL HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Felix, Bernando Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao added the other goals to put Portugal top of Group J after an easy start to their qualifying campaign.

New coach Roberto Martinez restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up last week and kept faith with him for the match in Luxembourg, where it took only nine minutes for the veteran superstar to open the scoring as he touched home Nuno Mendes’s soaring header.

Portugal’s midfielder Bernardo Silva scored one goal and assisted one.

Portugal’s midfielder Bernardo Silva scored one goal and assisted one. | Photo Credit: AFP

Joao Felix doubled the lead in the 15th minute, rising high to get onto the end of Silva’s cross. Silva then headed home a powerful effort three minutes later after being set up by Joao Palhinha.

Also Read
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Denmark suffers late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan

Bruno Fernandes set up Ronaldo for the fourth, just past the half-hour mark, with a ball over the defence that was finished with pinpoint accuracy.

Luxembourg looked bedraggled in the first half but offered more resistance after the break before Rafael Leao’s looping cross allowed fellow substitute Otavio to head home Portugal’s fifth.

Ruben Neves, yet to score for Portugal, struck the crossbar with an 83rd-minute freekick before a penalty was awarded straight after when Luxembourg captain Laurent Jans tripped Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan forward got up off the turf to take the kick but his effort was saved by Luxembourg keeper Anthony Moris.

But Rafael Leao ran half the length of the field to latch onto Reuben Neves’ pass and cut inside before squeezing the ball home for a 6-0 scoreline with two minutes remaining.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us