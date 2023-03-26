Euro 2024 qualifiers: Denmark suffers late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan scored three times in the final 17 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-2 win over Denmark in Group H of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Sunday.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who netted a hat-trick as Denmark beat Finland 3-1 on Thursday, was again the driving force in attack, scoring twice in the first half to send the visitors into the break with a comfortable lead.

Baktiyor Zainutdinov scored a penalty after a foul by Denmark’s Jonas Wind in the 73rd minute to give the hosts hope, but it looked like Denmark would hold on.

Askhat Tagybergen then equalised in the 86th minute with a shot from outside the box before striker Abat Aimbetov headed in one minute before time to complete the comeback for the 115th ranked side in the world.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Aimbetov received his second yellow card and was sent off after elbowing a Danish player.