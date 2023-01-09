Football

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us