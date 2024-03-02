MagazineBuy Print

PSG held to goalless draw at Monaco

PSG moved to 55 points, 12 clear of second-placed Brest, which hosts Le Havre on Sunday. Monaco, still winless at home this year, remains third with 42 points.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 08:11 IST , MONACO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Monaco’s Takumi Minamino and PSG’s Nuno Mendes in action.
Monaco's Takumi Minamino and PSG's Nuno Mendes in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Monaco’s Takumi Minamino and PSG’s Nuno Mendes in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Ligue 1 leader Paris St Germain and AS Monaco played out a 0-0 draw at Stade Louis II on Friday, as Luis Enrique’s side extended their unbeaten league run to 19 games.

PSG moved to 55 points, 12 clear of second-placed Brest, which hosts Le Havre on Sunday. Monaco, still winless at home this year, remains third with 42 points.

Despite the visitors dominating possession, Monaco came closest to opening the scoring during the first half, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping the hosts at bay.

PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime, but Bradley Barcola and Vitinha could not find a way past keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

ALSO READ | Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola

“We had chances but we played better in the second half, we played the ball better than we did in the first but the draw is rather logical,” coach Luis Enrique told Prime Video.

“Sooner or later we’ll have to get used to playing without Kylian. I have to take the best decisions for the team,” the Spaniard when asked about taking off Mbappe, who is set to leave the club in the close season.

PSG next plays at Real Sociedad in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, where it holds a 2-0 lead.

“I don’t have any personal feelings, I played a good game. It’s not easy here and we wanted to win, but Monaco are a great team,” Donnarumma said. “We played a good game despite everything. The team had a good attitude and now we’re ready for Real Sociedad.”

