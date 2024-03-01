MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola

Grealish has not featured in City’s last three league games after suffering a groin injury in the UCL win at FC Copenhagen.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 22:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Guardiola doesn’t expect Grealish to return before the international break later this month when England plays two friendly games with Brazil and Belgium.
Guardiola doesn’t expect Grealish to return before the international break later this month when England plays two friendly games with Brazil and Belgium. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Guardiola doesn’t expect Grealish to return before the international break later this month when England plays two friendly games with Brazil and Belgium. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Jack Grealish is unavailable for Manchester City’s Premier League game with Manchester United this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Grealish has not featured in City’s last three league games after suffering a groin injury in the Champions League win at FC Copenhagen, and the midfielder went off injured in the first half after starting Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Luton Town.

“No, he will not be fit for the weekend. When he comes back, I don’t know,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“Setbacks are always there in life, he will overcome it.”

Guardiola doesn’t expect Grealish to return before the international break later this month when England plays two friendly games with Brazil and Belgium.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Diaz fit, Salah may return next week, Klopp says ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

“No, I don’t think so. He has to recover well to use him as much as possible,” he said.

“I didn’t speak to Gareth Southgate.”

City now faces a tough run of games in the coming weeks. After United on Sunday, it will face its title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, along with its Champions League last 16 second leg with Copenhagen on Wednesday.

City is second in the standings, one point behind Liverpool and one point ahead of Arsenal, while United is in sixth place, 15 points off City, and Guardiola was asked when its Manchester rival can expect to challenge for the title.

“(Co-owner) Sir Jim Ratcliffe and others know the diagnosis of the club. If Sir Jim said they need two or three years to be there, who am I to say the opposite?” the manager said.

“I’m sure they will work to close the gap.”

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won

Last season’s treble-winners City is the dominant force in English football, something which Guardiola hopes to continue.

“In the Eighties it was Liverpool, the Nineties it was United, now we are this many years, winning seven Premier League titles in the last 11, 12 years,” he said.

“It has happened, but in 50 or 60 years, there has never in one country been a club that dominates and controls everything, so we can try

Related Topics

Jack Grealish /

Manchester City /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2024: Giants 142/5 (20); Warriorz 104/4 (13); Athapaththu falls for 17, Meghna removes Sehrawat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Shreyas Iyer doesn’t need encouragement to perform, says Mumbai captain Rahane before Ranji Trophy semifinal
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani sets up semifinal clash against Laxman Rawat
    PTI
  5. Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
  3. Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season
    Reuters
  4. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  5. Man United manager Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham for Fernandes video
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2024: Giants 142/5 (20); Warriorz 104/4 (13); Athapaththu falls for 17, Meghna removes Sehrawat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Shreyas Iyer doesn’t need encouragement to perform, says Mumbai captain Rahane before Ranji Trophy semifinal
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani sets up semifinal clash against Laxman Rawat
    PTI
  5. Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment