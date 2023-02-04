Football

PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: Preview, when and where to watch, predicted 11

PSG vs Toulouse: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Toulouse, happening at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Team Sportstar
04 February, 2023 08:08 IST
04 February, 2023 08:08 IST
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a penalty.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a penalty. | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

PSG vs Toulouse: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Toulouse, happening at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PREVIEW

Paris St Germain will be without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when it takes on Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday after the Brazilian was ruled out due to muscle pain.

Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury and will miss the team’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Feb 14.

“Following some pain in his abductor muscle, Neymar is still recovering and is training individually,” PSG said in a statement.

Also Read
Ronaldo penalty helps Al-Nassr secure 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh

“He will resume training with the squad early next week.”

PSG recovered from a poor start to its league campaign with a 3-1 win over Montpellier, despite Mbappe missing two penalties.

“The absence of Neymar and Kylian is obviously a pity because the three players up front had been connecting well,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

“It will be up to those who play alongside Leo (Lionel Messi) to seize the opportunity.”

PSG leads the standings with 51 points from 21 games, five ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

- with inputs from Reuters

Predicted lineups
Toulouse: Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Ruiz, Pereira, Sanches; Messi; Soler, Ekitike

Streaming information:

When is the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs Toulouse is will start at 9:30 PM on Saturday.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match live?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs Toulouse will be telecast on Sports18 network.

Where can I live the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

The Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us