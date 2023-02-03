Football

Ronaldo penalty helps Al-Nassr secure 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 22:31 IST
Ronaldo scored a penalty late in the second-half to equalise for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo scored a penalty late in the second-half to equalise for Al-Nassr. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr as he converted a penalty in the third minute of second-half additional time as Al-Nassr secured a 2-2 draw against At-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Al Fateh’s Cristian Tello opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the match. The home team remained in the lead for the majority of the first-half, but Al Nassr’s Talisca grabbed the equaliser in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1.

After the break, it was Al Fateh, which took the lead again through Sofiane Bendebka in the 58th minute and was well on course to grab three points.

However, Al-Nassr got a penalty in the third minute of second-half additional time. Ronaldo stepped up and scored from the spot to equalise for Al-Nassr.

The match saw further drama late in the match as Talisca was sent off in the fifth minute of additional time.

Al-Nassr tops the current standings of the Saudi Pro League with 34 points from 15 matches, while Al Fateh is sixth with 22 points from the same number of matches.

