PSG vs Lyon, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Ligue1

PSG vs Lyon: Here is all you need to know before the Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

02 April, 2023 12:46 IST
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be back for PSG after the international break against Lyon.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be back for PSG after the international break against Lyon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Lyon in the Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

Cristophe Galtier’s side will head into the contest after a 0-2 home loss to Rennes - its first in nearly two years. Lyon, on the other hand, is unbeaten in five games and comes on the back of a 1-1 draw against Nantes.

PSG still breathes easy at the top of the French first division, and a win on Sunday will take it nine points clear of second-placed Lens.

Messi and Mbappe are expected to start for the Parisiens, and both will be fresh from the successful outings for their national sides during the international break.

PREDICTED 11

PSG: Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Pereira, Bernat - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes - Messi, Mbappe

Lyon: Lopes - Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico - Lepenant, Tolisso, Caqueret - Barcola, Lacazette, Cherki

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 32 | PSG: 20 | Draw: 6 | Lyon: 6

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST/12:45 AM BDT, April 3, 2023 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

