Streaming Info

When and where will PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST, April 3, 2023 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.