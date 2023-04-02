PSG vs Lyon LIVE: PSG 0-0 OL; Match starts after delay - Ligue 1 updates
PSG vs Lyon: Catch the LIVE score and updates from the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG gets the game underway from the centre circle.
The delay is over. Both teams make their way to the field. The handshakes and team photographs done. Ready to go!
The kick off for the match has been delayed by 10 minutes.
PSG remains at the top of the pack despite the loss to Rennes. A win tonight will take it nine points clear at 69.
Lyon struggles at 10th with 41 points. Three points against PSG will take it to ninth, ahead of Lorient.
Kylian Mbappe leads the hunt with 19 goals. Alex Lacazette is following closely at 17. The Lyon player is currently third but a brace tonight can make him the joint-leader.
Mbappe, currently level with Jonathan David of Lille, can pull into a clear lead with a goal against Lyon.
Lopes - Lukeba, Diomande, Lovren - Kumbedi, Lepenant, Mendes, Tagliafico - Cherki - Sarr, Lacazette
Donnarumma - Danilo, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes - Messi, Mbappe
Lyon 0-1 PSG - September 2022, Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 PSG - January 2022, Ligue 1
PSG 2-1 Lyon - September 2021, Ligue 1
Lyon 2-4 PSG - March 2021, Ligue 1
PSG 0-1 Lyon - December 2020, Ligue 1
With a start against Paris tonight, Alexandre Lacazette will become the second-most capped player for Lyon.
The Parisiens faced a humiliating 0-2 loss at home to Rennes. It was the side’s first loss at the Parc des Princes in nearly two years.
Played: 32 | PSG: 20 | Draw: 6 | Lyon: 6
PSG: Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Pereira, Bernat - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes - Messi, Mbappe
Lyon: Lopes - Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico - Lepenant, Tolisso, Caqueret - Barcola, Lacazette, Cherki
When and where will PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST, April 3, 2023 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Where can you watch the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.
Where can you live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?
You can live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Lyon in the Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.
Cristophe Galtier’s side will head into the contest after a 0-2 home loss to Rennes - its first in nearly two years. Lyon, on the other hand, is unbeaten in five games and comes on the back of a 1-1 draw against Nantes.
PSG still breathes easy at the top of the French first division, and a win on Sunday will take it nine points clear of second-placed Lens.
Messi and Mbappe are expected to start for the Parisiens, and both will be fresh from the successful outings for their national sides during the international break.