Montpellier vs PSG LIVE, Ligue 1: Mbappe, Messi start, Neymar absent from squad, Playing XI; Live streaming info

PSG vs Montpellier, Ligue 1 live: Follow for live updates for the match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain being played at the Stade de la Mosson in France.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 February, 2023 00:44 IST
Kylian Mbappe (front) and Lionel Messi take part in a training session at the club’s “Camp des Loges” training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on January 31, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe (front) and Lionel Messi take part in a training session at the club’s “Camp des Loges” training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on January 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain being played at the Stade de la Mosson in France. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of the clash.

Montpellier vs PSG: Starting Lineups!!
Montpellier: Lecomte(GK), Kouyate, Jullien, Esteve, Maouassa, Sacko, Savanier(C), Chotard, Leroy,Germain, Mavididi
PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos(C), Mendes, Ruiz, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Mbappe, Messi

12:20 AM: Lineups out soon. Stay tuned for latest updates from the match.

Match Preview

Leader Paris St Germain will be without Neymar at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday with the Brazil forward suffering from “muscle fatigue” as the capital side struggle for form.

PSG has 48 points from 20 games and have seen their advantage dwindle to three points over second-placed RC Lens.

Christophe Galtier’s side have had a mediocre start to 2023, losing their last two away games at Lens and Rennes before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Predicted lineups
Montpellier: Lecomte(GK); Tchato, Jullien, Esteve, Maouassa; Ferri, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi; Germain
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Ruiz, Pereira, Sanches; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike

They host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 14.

“I have spoken to the squad, we need to get some consistency back in our performances but there are times in a season where it’s more difficult,” Galtier told a news conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: PSG deadline day move for Chelsea’s Ziyech fails

PSG will also be without midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suspended after picking up a straight red card on Sunday just 14 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

“We have to rediscover the right formula in midfield. We need more density and more fluidity,” Galtier explained.

“We need more rigour and (must) make more efforts collectively. We used to do this in the first months of the season. Everyone needs to look into their own performances and what they are doing for the team.”

Against Reims, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi  started together for the first time this year but barely defended, leaving the team split in two and vulnerable at the back.

“We have three incredibly talented offensive players and playing without one of them to be more balanced would be a mistake,” said Galtier.

“We have been solid with the three of them together before. We, however, can’t be satisfied with the Reims game.” 

-Reuters

Live telecast and streaming information
When is the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG is will start at 1:30am on Thursday.
Where can I watch the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match live?
The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be telecast on the Sports18 network.
Where can I live the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas..

