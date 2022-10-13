Football

Putin wishes Qatar success in hosting World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Qatar success in staging the upcoming World Cup and said the 2018 hosts were sharing their experience in organising the tournament.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 20:20 IST
File Photo: (From L) Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photography during a symbolic transfer of the authority to Qatar to host the World Cup 2022 at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 15, 2018.

File Photo: (From L) Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photography during a symbolic transfer of the authority to Qatar to host the World Cup 2022 at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 15, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2018 but is barred from the November 20-December 18 tournament due to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Putin met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

"We are doing everything we can in terms of sharing our experience regarding preparations for the World Cup," Putin said. "I would like to wish you success in holding this World Cup, this event. I am sure that's how it will be."

Qatar is the first Middle East nation to host the World Cup.

"The success that Russia had during the 2018 World Cup is a big help in preparing for the World Cup that we will be hosting," Sheikh Tamim said. "We thank you for your cooperation in preparing for the upcoming tournament."

