Rangnick to leave Man United consultancy role

Ralf Rangnick confirmed in a press conference on Sunday that he will not stay at Manchester United in a consultancy role due to the demands and commitments of being Austria's manager.

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months," said Manchester United in a statement.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not, therefore, be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”