Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027

Real Madrid has renewed midfielder Dani Ceballos’ contract until June 2027, the Spanish side said Friday.

The 26-year-old Spain international’s previous deal was set to expire next week.

“Ceballos has defended Madrid’s shirt in 120 games across four seasons, in which he has won 11 trophies,” said Madrid in a statement.

Ceballos follows midfielder Toni Kroos and defender Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid has a host of midfield options after the signing of Jude Bellingham, while veteran Luka Modric is also poised to stay, with Spanish reports saying he will agree an extension next week.