Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027

The 26-year-old Spain international’s previous deal was set to expire next week.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 16:20 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Dani Ceballos follows Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at Real Madrid.
FILE PHOTO: Dani Ceballos follows Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dani Ceballos follows Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid has renewed midfielder Dani Ceballos’ contract until June 2027, the Spanish side said Friday.

The 26-year-old Spain international’s previous deal was set to expire next week.

“Ceballos has defended Madrid’s shirt in 120 games across four seasons, in which he has won 11 trophies,” said Madrid in a statement.

Ceballos follows midfielder Toni Kroos and defender Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid has a host of midfield options after the signing of Jude Bellingham, while veteran Luka Modric is also poised to stay, with Spanish reports saying he will agree an extension next week.

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
