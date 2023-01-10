Real Madrid paid tribute to Wales star Gareth Bale after the footballer announced his retirement at the age of 33.

“Given Gareth Bale’s announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid CF wants to show its gratitude, admiration and affection for a great legend of our club and world football,” the statement read.

Bale joined the LaLiga club in 2013 on a record transfer from Tottenham and played for the club for almost a decade, winning 19 titles and the Ballon d’Or title in 2018.

“Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia,” the club said in a statement.

“His figure will forever be linked to the history and legend of our club. Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family,” it concluded.

Bale, known for his quick burst into the attacking third, scored twice in the Champions League finals for Real Madrid, including a spectacular match-winning overhead kick against Liverpool in 2018.

Bale played for Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League before moving to La Liga. He eventually plied his trade for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.