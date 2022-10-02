Football

La Liga: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffering from sciatica, ruled out of Osasuna game

The Belgian goalkeeper is not expecting to be out for long. According to Spanish reports, he will be fit to face Barcelona in the Clasico on October 16.

AFP
Madrid 02 October, 2022 19:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gestures during the UEFA Nations League match against The Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on September 25, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gestures during the UEFA Nations League match against The Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on September 25, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP



Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Sunday's La Liga clash with Osasuna after his club announced he was suffering from sciatica.

The Belgian goalkeeper is not expecting to be out for long, according to Spanish reports which say he will be fit to face Barcelona in the Clasico on October 16.

Also Read | La Liga: Lewandowski strike earns Barcelona narrow win at Mallorca

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is likely to replace Courtois in the short-term. He has made five appearances for the club since joining from Zorya Luhansk in 2018.

Before the Clasico Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, visit Getafe in La Liga, and then play Shakhtar again in Poland, where the Ukrainian side's Champions League group games are being played because of the Russian invasion.

