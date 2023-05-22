Real Madrid lodges hate crime complaint over Vinicius incident in Valencia

Real Madrid has lodged a hate crime complaint with Spanish prosecutors over racist chants hurled at Brazilian player Vinicius Jr during Sunday’s match at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

The Brazilian was racially abused against Valencia and was later sent off for punching Hugo Duro in the second-half injury time. After the match, the player took to Instagram to express his frustration at the lack of action by La Liga on racism.

“It wasn’t the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it,” he wrote with a black power salute.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world from a racist country. Sorry for the Spaniards who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

And unfortunately with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend. I agree. But I’m strong and will go to the end against the racists,” he added.

La Liga issued a statement after the game that it was investigating the case and would punish the perpetrators.

“In light of the incidents that occurred during the Valencia CF-Real Madrid CF match at the Estadio de Mestalla, La Liga has requested all available images in order to investigate what took place.

Once the investigation has been completed, if any hate crime is identified, La Liga will take the appropriate legal action,” the statement read.

MORE TO FOLLOW