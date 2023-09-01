MagazineBuy Print

Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid

Spanish football head Luis Rubiales was leading the joint bid by the three neighbouring countries, which could potentially include Ukraine.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:57 IST , Lisbon - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez before the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland at Brussels in Belgium.
FILE PHOTO: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez before the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland at Brussels in Belgium. | Photo Credit: Francois Lenoir/ REUTERS
Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has criticized the kiss forced by the Spanish federation president on a women’s player but says that the scandal should not derail the joint bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup.

“The candidacy is above any one person,” Martínez, a Spaniard, said on Friday. “I think it is in a very strong moment and we hope to be successful.”

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Spanish football head Luis Rubiales was leading the joint bid by the three neighbouring countries, which could potentially include Ukraine. He was suspended provisionally by FIFA for kissing a Spain player on the lips without her consent at the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia, on August 20.

Martínez said Rubiales had failed in his role to set an “example” to society as leader of the federation.

“I think there are positions, public positions that are very important to set an example for other sporting institutions, and also for life in general,” he said. “Important public positions have a great responsibility and have to set an example.”

Martínez spoke about the crisis that has rocked Spanish football after he announced his squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers with Cristiano Ronaldo still featuring.

Portugal travels to Slovakia on September 8 and plays at home against Luxembourg three days later.

Portugal leads Group J with 12 points. Slovakia is second with 10, while Luxembourg is third with seven points. The group also includes Iceland, Bosnia Herzegovina and Liechtenstein.

