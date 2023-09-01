MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Memphis Depay misses out from Dutch squad for Euro qualifiers

Depay suffered an injury last week during Atlético Madrid’s 7-0 win against Rayo Vallecano, which rules him out of the Dutch squad again, having also missed the Nations League finals in June.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:45 IST , Amsterdam - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay celebrates after the La Liga match against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay celebrates after the La Liga match against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay celebrates after the La Liga match against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/ REUTERS

The Netherlands will have to do without Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn for this month’s European Championship qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Depay suffered an injury last week during Atlético Madrid’s 7-0 win against Rayo Vallecano, which rules him out of the Dutch squad again, having also missed the Nations League finals in June.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Bergwijn is also injured, having missed out on Thursday for Ajax Amsterdam against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, who injured his ankle against Liverpool on Sunday, was also left out when coach Ronald Koeman announced his squad on Friday.

Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) and Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) are part of the squad time while Ajax attacker Steven Berghuis has also been selected after not being included in the pre-selection that Koeman named a fortnight ago.

The Netherlands take on Greece in Eindhoven on Thursday and then take on the Irish in Dublin three days later.

Netherlands Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (both Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)
Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim)

Related stories

Related Topics

Netherlands /

Euro 2024 /

Memphis Depay

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Felix to Barcelona, Salah exit news
    Team Sportstar
  2. Memphis Depay misses out from Dutch squad for Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra’s next competition: When and where will the Javelin World Champion participate next?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League draw highlights: Groups finalised, Liverpool in Group E in UEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Memphis Depay misses out from Dutch squad for Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
  3. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich still favourites despite Gladbach’s unbeaten streak, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Felix to Barcelona, Salah exit news
    Team Sportstar
  2. Memphis Depay misses out from Dutch squad for Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra’s next competition: When and where will the Javelin World Champion participate next?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League draw highlights: Groups finalised, Liverpool in Group E in UEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment