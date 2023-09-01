Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat according to reports from European media.

Reports suggested that the deal will involve an initial loan move for a fee of around 10 million euros with a clause to make the transfer permanent in June 2024 for a fee of around 20 million euros with five million in add ons.

27-year-old Amrabat has been linked with a move to the Red Devils since July and has not participated in Fiorentina’s opening matches of the season.

Born in the Netherlands, Amrabat represents Morocco in international football, receiving plaudits for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat graduated out of the FC Utrecht academy in the Netherlands and has played under current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, during his time at Utrecht.

The midfielder went on to play for Feyenoord, Club Brugge, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina and looks set to join United on transfer deadline day.