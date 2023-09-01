MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al-Ittihad on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:04 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool has rejected a blockbuster £150 million ($190 million) offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, according to reports on Friday.

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al-Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club is determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

Follow | Deadline Day transfers LIVE

His agent had publicly ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia during the close-season amid a host of Premier League stars opting to accept lucrative offers from the Gulf State.

“Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool,” Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas Issa said in August.

“If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.”

The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if Liverpool had considered the possibility of life without Salah, the bid’s arrival just before Friday’s 2200 GMT (3:30 AM IST, Saturday) transfer deadline would have left it with little time to find a replacement.

Asked on Friday about Salah’s future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.

“We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Al Ittihad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  3. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, Conference League draw updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Salah exit, Amrabat set for Man United move, Kolol Muani to PSG news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mukund Sasikumar on being left out of Asian Games squad: Athletes lose interest with drama around selection
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich still favourites despite Gladbach’s unbeaten streak, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund signs Bundesliga top scorer Fuellkrug on three-year deal
    Reuters
  5. Iwabuchi retires: Japan women’s football legend and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner hangs up her boots
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  3. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, Conference League draw updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Salah exit, Amrabat set for Man United move, Kolol Muani to PSG news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mukund Sasikumar on being left out of Asian Games squad: Athletes lose interest with drama around selection
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment