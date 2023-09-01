Transfer Deadline Day: Treble-winner Cole Palmer joins Chelsea from Manchester City

Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

“Palmer has signed a seven-year contract – with a club option of a further year – at Stamford Bridge and will join up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad ahead of our Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest,” the club said in a statement.

“Palmer has made an impressive start to the current campaign – he scored in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup – but will now continue his career at Stamford Bridge,” Chelsea added.

‘I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,’ said Palmer. ‘I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.’

“Cole arrives with experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit,” co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

“He has showcased his talent and potential in the most challenging environments and delivered on the international stage for England this summer at the European Under-21 Championships. He is undoubtedly ready for this next step and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea.”

Palmer joined Manchester City’s academy at Under-8 level and moved through the youth ranks at the club. He captained City’s Under-18s during the 2019/20 season and helped the side win the FA Youth Cup, scoring in the final against Chelsea.

There was senior involvement for the winger during that campaign; he was named among the substitutes on four occasions, including for a Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

His first-team debut arrived the following season – Palmer started in the Carabao Cup fourth round against Burnley – and his first senior goal arrived a year later as he struck against Wycombe Wanderers in the same competition.

Last season, the 21-year-old established himself as a regular in the City first-team squad. He made 25 appearances across all competitions and ended the campaign as a Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup winner.

Palmer then went on to celebrate international success as, alongside Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke, he lifted the European Under-21 Championship with England this summer.