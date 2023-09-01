Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Man United signs Altay Bayindir, Palmer joins Chelsea, Wijnaldum to Saudi

- September 01, 2023 14:40Arsenal loans out Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest
Arsenal officially announced that Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares will join Nottingham Forest on loan this season.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Marseille, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.
The attacking left-sided full-back joined us from Portuguese side Benfica in July 2021. He made 28 appearances in all competitions for us in his first season, scoring once and assisting twice.
- September 01, 2023 14:19Gini Wijnaldum to Saudi Pro League!
Gini Wijaldum follows former Liverpool temmate Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League. He will join Al Ettifaq on a thre-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
- September 01, 2023 14:16Cole Palmer joins Chelsea!
Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
- September 01, 2023 14:15Official! Manchester United signs Bayindir
Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Friday.
- September 01, 2023 13:17Dortmund strengthens its Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund swooped in to sign the highest goalscore in the Bundesliga last season Niclas Fullkrug, who joins the club on a three-year deal.
- September 01, 2023 13:12Another signing for Manchester United
- September 01, 2023 13:00Deadline Day Live:
Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is now at AC Milan, is expected to fly into the UK. Two Premier League clubs, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in his signature.
- September 01, 2023 12:55Deadline Day transfers: Klassen to Inter
Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klassen has reportedly comopleted his move to Inter Milan. The 30-year-old had been in Ajax for three years in his second stint and the club and has now left for free oafter his contract expired at the end of the season.
- September 01, 2023 12:41Transfer Deadline Day: Gravenberch update
Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool. He is on Merseyside today to complete his medical and the signing will be made official soon.
- September 01, 2023 12:38Transfer deadline day live
Manchester United has completed a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon. The former Real Madrid player is done with his medical and is expected to replace Luke Shaw until he is out with injury.
Here’s what he brings to the table:
- September 01, 2023 12:24Bernat to Benfica
Julian Bernat is reportedly rumoured for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Benfica. The Ligue 1 outfit has been embroiled in a tug of war with Mbappe over his contract extension and might be lookking for a fresh start sooner than later.
- September 01, 2023 11:45Bonucci to Germany?
Leonardo Bonucci, the Juventus legend is reportedly linked with Bundesliga side, Union Berlin. The deal is not yet confirmed but is in its advanced stages.
- September 01, 2023 11:44Calum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest
Multiple reports from England have confirmed that the Chelsea player is on his way to Nottingham Forest. He will have his medical today and will be a Forest player by today.
- September 01, 2023 11:40When does the transfer window close across Europe?
The top five leagues of Europe usually attract most of the attention on deadline day, with the European heavyweights springing out some surprises at the minute. Not only the heavyweights, but modern football has also seen mid-table clubs and even the minnows, making some last-minute moves in the transfer market that has been the topic of discussion.
In Europe, the deadline day is on Friday, September 1 (September 2 in IST for Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1) but the the window shuts at varying times across the continent.
- September 01, 2023 11:21Deadline Day Preview
The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.
When was the transfer window first introduced?
The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.
What is the transfer window used for?
While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.
