Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Man United signs Altay Bayindir, Palmer joins Chelsea, Wijnaldum to Saudi

Transfer Deadline Day Live Updates: Follow Sportstar for live football transfer updates where the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be busy.

Updated : Sep 01, 2023 14:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow all the transfers on the deadline day of the summer transfer window on Sportstar.
Follow all the transfers on the deadline day of the summer transfer window on Sportstar.
lightbox-info

Follow all the transfers on the deadline day of the summer transfer window on Sportstar.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog on all the transfers taking place on deadline day around the world. We will give you real-time updates of the transfers that are happening or about to happen on the final day of the summer transfer window.

  • September 01, 2023 14:40
    Arsenal loans out Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest

    Arsenal officially announced that Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares will join Nottingham Forest on loan this season.

    The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Marseille, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

    The attacking left-sided full-back joined us from Portuguese side Benfica in July 2021. He made 28 appearances in all competitions for us in his first season, scoring once and assisting twice.

  • September 01, 2023 14:19
    Gini Wijnaldum to Saudi Pro League!

    Gini Wijaldum follows former Liverpool temmate Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League. He will join Al Ettifaq on a thre-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

  • September 01, 2023 14:16
    Cole Palmer joins Chelsea!

    Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

    Transfer Deadline Day: Treble-winner Cole Palmer joins Chelsea from Manchester City

  • September 01, 2023 14:15
    Official! Manchester United signs Bayindir

    Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Friday.

    Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United signs goalkeeper Altay Bayindir until June 2027

  • September 01, 2023 13:17
    Dortmund strengthens its Arsenal

    Borussia Dortmund swooped in to sign the highest goalscore in the Bundesliga last season Niclas Fullkrug, who joins the club on a three-year deal.

  • September 01, 2023 13:12
    Another signing for Manchester United

    Manchester United has reportedly signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce. The GK will join as a replacement for Dean Henderson.

  • September 01, 2023 13:00
    Deadline Day Live:

    Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is now at AC Milan, is expected to fly into the UK. Two Premier League clubs, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in his signature.

  • September 01, 2023 12:55
    Deadline Day transfers: Klassen to Inter

    Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klassen has reportedly comopleted his move to Inter Milan. The 30-year-old had been in Ajax for three years in his second stint and the club and has now left for free oafter his contract expired at the end of the season.

  • September 01, 2023 12:41
    Transfer Deadline Day: Gravenberch update

    Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool. He is on Merseyside today to complete his medical and the signing will be made official soon.

  • September 01, 2023 12:38
    Transfer deadline day live

    Manchester United has completed a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon. The former Real Madrid player is done with his medical and is expected to replace Luke Shaw until he is out with injury.

    Here’s what he brings to the table:

  • September 01, 2023 12:24
    Bernat to Benfica

    Julian Bernat is reportedly rumoured for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Benfica. The Ligue 1 outfit has been embroiled in a tug of war with Mbappe over his contract extension and might be lookking for a fresh start sooner than later.

  • September 01, 2023 11:45
    Bonucci to Germany?

    Leonardo Bonucci, the Juventus legend is reportedly linked with Bundesliga side, Union Berlin. The deal is not yet confirmed but is in its advanced stages.

  • September 01, 2023 11:44
    Calum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest

    Multiple reports from England have confirmed that the Chelsea player is on his way to Nottingham Forest. He will have his medical today and will be a Forest player by today.

  • September 01, 2023 11:40
    When does the transfer window close across Europe?

    The top five leagues of Europe usually attract most of the attention on deadline day, with the European heavyweights springing out some surprises at the minute. Not only the heavyweights, but modern football has also seen mid-table clubs and even the minnows, making some last-minute moves in the transfer market that has been the topic of discussion.

    In Europe, the deadline day is on Friday, September 1 (September 2 in IST for Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1) but the the window shuts at varying times across the continent.

  • September 01, 2023 11:21
    Deadline Day Preview

    The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.

    When was the transfer window first introduced?

    The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.

    What is the transfer window used for?

    While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.

