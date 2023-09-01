Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Man United signs Altay Bayindir, Palmer joins Chelsea, Wijnaldum to Saudi

September 01, 2023 14:40

Arsenal loans out Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal officially announced that Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares will join Nottingham Forest on loan this season.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Marseille, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

The attacking left-sided full-back joined us from Portuguese side Benfica in July 2021. He made 28 appearances in all competitions for us in his first season, scoring once and assisting twice.