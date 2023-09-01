MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

He becomes United’s first signing on the transfer deadline day this season and is expected to fill in the void left by Luke Shaw, who is ruled out for at least six weeks with an injury.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 19:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon will join Man United on a season-long loan.
File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon will join Man United on a season-long loan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon will join Man United on a season-long loan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United completed the signing of Spanish full-back Sergio Reguillon from Tottenham Hotspur on a one-year deal, its manager confirmed in the press conference on Friday.

“Yes, he’s here training with us,” Erik ten Hag told the press in a media interaction on Friday.

Reguilon becomes United’s second signing on the transfer deadline day this season after the Red Devils completed the signing of Turkish goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, earlier in the day. The Spaniard is expected to fill in the void left by Luke Shaw, who is ruled out for at least six weeks with an injury.

“In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down,” Regulion said after signing with the United.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success,” he added.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

The 26-year-old has played 230 games for clubs including Real Madrid, Sevilla, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, and has six caps for Spain.

He has won the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Related Topics

Sergio Reguilon /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to guard against complacency at Asian Games
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Liverpool refuses 150-million pound move for Salah to Al-Ittihad
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20: South Africa looks to bounce back against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Salah not for sale; Konate, Thiago out for Villa match, says Klopp
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Brighton signs Fati on loan from Barcelona
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to guard against complacency at Asian Games
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Liverpool refuses 150-million pound move for Salah to Al-Ittihad
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20: South Africa looks to bounce back against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment