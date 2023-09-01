Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United completed the signing of Spanish full-back Sergio Reguillon from Tottenham Hotspur on a one-year deal, its manager confirmed in the press conference on Friday.

“Yes, he’s here training with us,” Erik ten Hag told the press in a media interaction on Friday.

Reguilon becomes United’s second signing on the transfer deadline day this season after the Red Devils completed the signing of Turkish goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, earlier in the day. The Spaniard is expected to fill in the void left by Luke Shaw, who is ruled out for at least six weeks with an injury.

“In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down,” Regulion said after signing with the United.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success,” he added.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

The 26-year-old has played 230 games for clubs including Real Madrid, Sevilla, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, and has six caps for Spain.

He has won the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.