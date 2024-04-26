Punjab Kings recorded 93 runs with a loss of one wicket by the end of six overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Friday to record its highest PowerPlay score in IPL.
Previously, PBKS’s highest PowerPlay score was 86/1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 which was beaten courtEsy of a quick-fire 18-ball fifty by Prabhsimran Singh.
This is also the fourth highest PowerPlay score in the history of IPL!
Highest PowerPlay scores in IPL:
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 125 runs vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 105 runs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2017
- Chennai Super Kings - 100 runs vs Punjab Kings, 2014
- Punjab Kings - 93 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
- Chennai Super Kings - 90 runs vs Mumbai Indians, 2015
