Punjab Kings recorded 93 runs with a loss of one wicket by the end of six overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Friday to record its highest PowerPlay score in IPL.

Previously, PBKS’s highest PowerPlay score was 86/1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 which was beaten courtEsy of a quick-fire 18-ball fifty by Prabhsimran Singh.

This is also the fourth highest PowerPlay score in the history of IPL!

Highest PowerPlay scores in IPL: