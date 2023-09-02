MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United signs Amrabat on loan deal

Amrabat, who starred in Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, joins from Fiorentina for a reported 10 million euro (11 million USD, 8.6 million pounds) loan fee.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 03:47 IST , London

AFP
Sofyan Amrabat of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 07, 2023 in Naples, Italy.
Sofyan Amrabat of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 07, 2023 in Naples, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sofyan Amrabat of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 07, 2023 in Naples, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United secured the loan signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, while Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and left-back Sergio Reguilon also arrived at Old Trafford on Friday.

Amrabat, who starred in Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, joins from Fiorentina for a reported 10 million euro (11 million USD, 8.6 million pounds) loan fee.

United then has an option to buy the 27-year-old for a further 25 million euros next year.

Deadline Day highlights

“I’ve had to be patient for this moment, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart, and now I am representing the club of my dreams,” said Amrabat in a United statement.

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.”

Amrabat previously worked under United boss Erik ten Hag at Utrecht, and brings some much-needed bite to the Red Devils’ midfield.

“His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here,” said United’s football director John Murtough.

“We know that Sofyan’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season.”

