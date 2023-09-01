Transfer Deadline Day highlights: Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion; Greenwood to Getafe; Barca gets Cancelo, Felix; Gravenberch to Liverpool; Kolo Muani makes PSG move

Key Updates
- Getafe signs Greenwood!
- Man United announces Amrabat signing!
- Getafe closing towards signing Greenwood!
- ALERT- 30 MINUTES LEFT FOR PREMIER LEAGUE AND LA LIGA WINDOW TO CLOSE!
- Ligue 1 window is officially shut!
- Official - Gravenberch signs for Liverpool!
- Less than 30 minutes left for Ligue 1 window to shut
- Eden Hazard moves to Royal Antwerp -Reports
- Kolo Muani to PSG- HERE WE GO!
- Cancelo to Barca to also happen!
- Joao Felix to Barcelona - HERE WE GO!
- Serie A transfer window has officially shut!
- Greenwood move to Lazio still possible!
- Hojbjerg to Atletico OFF as of now!
- Kolo Muani to PSG OFF as of now!
- Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest from Chelsea!
- Jovic to Milan -Here We Go!
- Latest on Gravenberch move to Liverpool!
- AC Milan closing in Jovic signing!
- Bundesliga transfer window is shut!
- Man United completes loan move for Regulion!
- Bundesliga window closes in less than an hour!
- Joao Felix to Barca looks imminent!
- Holding to Palace done deal
- Chelsea player reluctant to leave club!
- Amrabat set for Manchester United move!
- Official! Man City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolves
- Arsenal loans out Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest
- Cole Palmer joins Chelsea!
- Official! Manchester United signs Bayindir
- September 02, 2023 03:33That’s all folks - Summer Transfer Window 2023 has officially closed!
It is past 3:30 AM IST (11 BST), which means that the summer transfer window has officially closed.
Stay tuned to Sportstar for all transfer-news related follow-up stories.
Thank you for joining us throughout deadline day. Goodnight and take care.
- September 02, 2023 03:30Holding to Palace - done deal!
Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed for Crystal Palace. Palace has signed the centre-back for a fee of 4 million pounds. The 27 year-old will sign a three-year contract.
Holding had some offers from some La Liga clubs but he wanted Palace.
- September 02, 2023 03:29Juan Bernat to Benfica!
Juan Bernat has joined Benfica on a loan deal from PSG minutes before the transfer window deadline.
- September 02, 2023 03:26Getafe signs Greenwood!
Getafe has reached an agreement to sign Mason Greenwood on a loan deal from Manchester United. All the documents have been signed. Both United and Greenwood gave the greenlight.
A deal with Lazio collapsed earlier in the day.
- September 02, 2023 03:25Five minutes left!
Five minutes folks - that is all left of the summer transfer window 2023. Any last-minute twists?
- September 02, 2023 03:22Abde to join Betis!
Real Betis has reached an agreement to sign Abde from Barcelona. The fee is 7.5 million euros for 50% to Barcelona.
- September 02, 2023 03:19Daka to Bournemouth OFF!
It looks like Patson Daka will need to wait his turn to play top-flight football. The Leicester City player was linked with a move to Bournemouth earlier in the day and a deal was close. However, as things stand, the deal is off.
- September 02, 2023 03:17Man United announces Amrabat signing!
Manchester United confirmed the loan move for Sofyan Amrabat till June 2024. A deal had been agreed long back. Only the official confirmation was pending.Manchester United signs Amrabat on loan deal
- September 02, 2023 03:11Chalobah stays!
Despite being linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich, and then Tottenham Hotspur, it looks like Chalobah is staying at Chelsea.
- September 02, 2023 03:10Brennan Johnson to Tottenham!
Brennan Johnson has signed his Tottenham contract. The club should make the official announcement soon.
- September 02, 2023 03:08Double swoop for BarcelonaBarcelona signs Portuguese duo Felix and Cancelo on loan
What did Cancelo say after joining?
What did Felix say after joining?
- September 02, 2023 03:05Getafe closing towards signing Greenwood!
Mason Greenwood is close to moving from Manchester United to Getafe on a loan deal. The paperwork is still being sorted but the clubs are optimistic of completing the formalities.
- September 02, 2023 03:02ALERT- 30 MINUTES LEFT FOR PREMIER LEAGUE AND LA LIGA WINDOW TO CLOSE!
The Premier League and the La Liga transfer window will officially close at 3:30 AM IST (11 PM BST). These are the last two top leagues in Europe where the window is still open.
- September 02, 2023 02:50Official - Cancelo signs for Barcelona!
João Cancelo has joined Barcelona on loan deal from Man City. No buy option included in the deal.
What Barca said: ““Club wishes to thank the João publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barça shirt.”
Cancelo has reduced his wages to make the move possible.
- September 02, 2023 02:45Official: Bella-Kotchap moves to PSG!
Armel Bella Kotchap has completed a loan move to PSV Eindhoven from Southampton. Buy option clause not included in the contract.
He was linked with a move to Bayern earlier in the day but the Bavarians could not come to an agreement.
- September 02, 2023 02:38Latest news from Chelsea!
Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella are all staying at Chelsea.
- September 02, 2023 02:35Real Betis inching closer to signing Abde!
Real Betis is closing in on signing Abde deal. An agreement has been reached between Betis and Barcelona.
- September 02, 2023 02:31Ligue 1 window is officially shut!
It is 2:30 AM IST (10 PM BST) and the Ligue 1 transfer window has officially shut.
- September 02, 2023 02:22Official - Gravenberch signs for Liverpool!
Ryan Gravenberch has joined Liverpool on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich. It is a five-year deal (40 million euros plus 5 million euros package).
Gravenberch comments after signing with Liverpool - “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. The fans, the stadium, from the outside it is top.”
- September 02, 2023 02:14Odriozola to Real Sociedad - reports
Alvaro Odriozola has joined Real Sociedad from Real Madrid according to reports. More details in the coming hours.
- September 02, 2023 02:05Less than 30 minutes left for Ligue 1 window to shut
The Ligue 1 summer transfer window will officially shut at 2:30 AM IST (10 PM BST). This means that no Ligue 1 clubs can deal with other clubs but other clubs can sign players from Ligue 1.
- September 02, 2023 02:00Bella Kotchap to PSV- Reports!
Armel Bella Kotchap will make a loan move to PSV Eindhoven. Buy option clause not included in the contract.
He was linked with a move to Bayern earlier in the day but the Bavarians could not come to an agreement.
- September 02, 2023 01:52Baptiste joins City as free agent - Reports
Defender Jamal Baptiste has joined Man City as a free agent from West Ham. He will be loaned to Belgian side Lommel
- September 02, 2023 01:38Amrabat update!
Sofyan Amrabat is signing his contract as a Man United player as of this moment. Deal was agreed long back with Fiorentina. An official announcement can be expected in the coming hours.
- September 02, 2023 01:36Ajax completes Sosa signing!
Ajax has completed the signing of left back Borna Sosa. The contract has been signed. The transfer fee is in the range of 8 million euros.
- September 02, 2023 01:31Nottingham to sign Andrew Omobamidele!
Nottingham Forest has agreed a deal to sign centre-back Andrew Omobamidele. Norwich City has accepted Forest’s proposal.
The player will have his medical right now.
- September 02, 2023 01:18Ryan Gravenberch joins Liverpool - Reports
According to latest reports, Ryan Gravenberch has signed the contract as a Liverpool player. The Reds have their target.
- September 02, 2023 01:15Schmeichel and Nice agree to part ways!
OGC Nice has confirmed the mutual termination of Kasper Schmeichel’s contract. The former Premier League- winning goalkeeper is a free agent right now.
- September 02, 2023 01:02Spurs approach Chelsea for Chalobah!
In the latest update from England, Tottenham Hotspur has approached Chelsea for Chalobah on a loan deal.
Chalobah was linked with a Bayern move, but that fell through. Nottingham Forest was ineterested is signing the player, but Chalobah rejected the move.
- September 02, 2023 00:44Eden Hazard moves to Royal Antwerp -Reports
Eden Hazard will move to Belgian club Royal Antwerp in a 1 year + (1 year optional) deal according to reports. This is a significant signing for the club, which will play in the Champions League this season.
- September 02, 2023 00:41Juan Mata closing in on Vissel Kobe move -Reports
Juan Mata is close to joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe. He has chosen the J-League ahead of offers from the Middle East.
- September 02, 2023 00:39Official - Boubakary Soumaré joins Sevilla
Boubakary Soumaré has joined Sevilla from Leicester City. Official and confirmed.
- September 02, 2023 00:37Kolo Muani to PSG- HERE WE GO!
Big news coming in from the French capital. Randal Kolo Muani to PSG is a done deal. Deal in place for 90 million euros package - 75 million fixed & 15 million add-ons.
It is a five-year deal. Medical tests already passed by the player in Paris and the move has been approved by Eintracht.
- September 02, 2023 00:26Cancelo to Barca to also happen!
After Felix, now Cancelo’s move to Barcelona is imminent. The Cancelo is also a straight loan move from Manchester City.
As per reports, no buy option in the deals due to Financial Fair Play.
- September 02, 2023 00:22Eric Garcia moves to Girona!
Eric García will move to Girona on a loan deal with no option to buy clause. Now, Barca and Girona will need to get the documents ready on time.
- September 02, 2023 00:20Sangare to Nottingham - Forest with heavy shopping!
Ibrahim Sangaré has just arrived in Nottingham from PSV to undergo medical and join the club on a 35-million package deal.
- September 02, 2023 00:10Lozano joins PSV!
Hirving Lozano has joined PSV Eindhoven for a second stint after making a move from Napoli.
His first stint lasted from 2017-2019, between which he scored 34 goals in 60 appearances.
- September 02, 2023 00:00Joao Felix to Barcelona - HERE WE GO!
An agreement has been reached for João Félix’s move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.
Verbal agreement has been reached on loan deal. NO buy option clause will be included in the deal.
- September 01, 2023 23:47More Nottingham Forest news!
As per reports, Nottingham Forest is preparing an opening bid for Andrew Omobamidele as its new centre-back.
This happened after Chalobah rejected a move to Forest.
- September 01, 2023 23:37Lokonga to Luton on loan!
Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton Town on loan from Arsenal. Deal has been agreed with both the club and the player.
- September 01, 2023 23:36Mason Greenwood to Lazio - OFF
The Serie A window has shut and Lazio could not come to an agreement for a Mason Greenwood move from Manchester United. The deal is off.
- September 01, 2023 23:32Serie A transfer window has officially shut!
Folks, it is 11:30 PM IST. This means that the Serie A transfer window has officially shut. It cannot open fresh talks for player signings. It must be noted that other clubs can still buy/loan players from the Serie A.
- September 01, 2023 23:26Official- Inter signs Davy Klaassen on permanent deal
Inter Milan has completed a Davy Klaassen move on permanent deal from Ajax.
- September 01, 2023 23:25Official - Augsburg signs Kevin Mbabu on a season-long loan.
Augsburg have signed right-back Kevin Mbabu from Fulham on a season-long loan.
- September 01, 2023 23:17Greenwood move to Lazio still possible!
Mason Greenwood’s move to Lazio is NOT OFF as of now. It is being said that the club will try to find a solution in the coming minutes.
Please note that the Serie A window shuts at 11:30 PM IST.
- September 01, 2023 23:15Hojbjerg to Atletico OFF as of now!
Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid for Højbjerg have currently reached a standstill.
Spurs rejected the opening bid as it the deal was not including an obligation to buy clausse, as per reports.
- September 01, 2023 23:14Sosa moves to Ajax!
Borna Sosa has completed medical at Ajax and the deal set to be signed in the coming hours.
- September 01, 2023 23:08Serie A transfer window shutting soon!
Less than 30 minutes to go for the Serie A transfer window to officially close. The window closes at 11:30 PM IST (7 PM BST).
- September 01, 2023 23:06Man United academy's’McNeil goes to League One!
Manchester United Academy forward Charlie McNeill is embarking on another loan spell, after joining Stevenage for the remainder of this season.
- September 01, 2023 23:04Kolo Muani to PSG OFF as of now!
Randal Kolo Muani’s from Einctracht Frankfurt to PSG is off as of now. The French champion is trying to convince Frankfirt, despite the club not finding a suitable replacement.
How can PSG sign Kolo Muani?
The only way PSG can sign Kolo Muani is by selling Hugo Ekitike on permanent deal.
Ekitike negotiated with Crystal Palace today over a possible loan deal, of which PSG was NOT aware of. The French club won’t approve a loan move. If Ekitike leaves, Kolo Muani can join PSG.
- September 01, 2023 23:03PSG sends Gharbi on loan!
PSG sends 19-year-old Ismaël Gharbi (19) on loan to FC Stade Lausanne.
- September 01, 2023 22:58Maxime Lopez to Fiorentina!
Fiorentina has signed Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo. It is a loan deal with an option to buy for 8 million euros.
- September 01, 2023 22:54Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest from Chelsea!
Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Nottingham Forest from Chelsea on a 3 million pounds fee, which can go up to 5 million with add ons included.
- September 01, 2023 22:52Bournemouth closing in on Daka signing!
Bournemouth is closing in on deal to sign Patson Daka from Leicester on loan with buy option clause. Premier League football might be an incentive for the player.
- September 01, 2023 22:26Freuler joins Bologna from Forest!
Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler has joined Bologna on permanent deal from Nottingham Forest.
- September 01, 2023 22:13Origi joins Nottingham Forest from AC Milan!
Divock Origi to Nottingham Forest is a done deal. The player is already in the UK, undergoing medical tests according to reports. It is a loan deal that includes a buy option clause valid in June 2024.
- September 01, 2023 22:10Palhinha is NOT joining Bayern Munich
João Palhinha deal from Fulham to Bayern Munich is 100% OFF. Medical and media duties took place today but deal was not completed.
According to reports, Fulham tried a last minute signing for Scott McTominay from Man United, but no deal on player side. Palhinha will return to Fulham.
- September 01, 2023 22:04Jonny Evans is back to Man United!
Centre-back Jonny Evans will have a second stint at Manchester United after signing a short-term deal with the Red Devils till June 2024.
- September 01, 2023 22:00Jovic to Milan -Here We Go!
Luka Jovic will join AC Milan on a loan deal from Fiorentina. No loan fee involved. Loan deal is till June.
Nottingham Forest is also closing in on Divock Origi deal from AC Milan on loan, same conditions.
- September 01, 2023 21:59More Bayern transfer news!
If the Joao Palhinha debacle was not enough, Bayern could not complete the signing of Armel Bella Kotchap from Southampton on time.
It has tried to sign Chalobah from Chelsea before Bella Kotchap but that also did not work out.
- September 01, 2023 21:54Latest on Gravenberch move to Liverpool!
According to sources, Ryan Gravenberch deal from Bayern to Liverpool will be fine despite the tournaround with João Pahlinha. Palhinha completed two round of medical tests, took pictures in Bayern shirt but the deal has collapsed.
Liverpool believes all necessary documents are already signed.
- September 01, 2023 21:49AC Milan closing in Jovic signing!
AC Milan is close to completing free loan deal for Luka Jović joining from Fiorentina. This move involves no loan fee. He would join Milan on a free move.
- September 01, 2023 21:47Dominguez to Nottingham Forest!
Nico Dominguez has joined Nottingham Forest on 10 illion euros deal from Serie A club Bologna. He arrived earlier to sign the documents and complete his medical.
- September 01, 2023 21:36Bundesliga transfer window is shut!
As of now, it is has been five minutes since the Bundesliga transfer window has shut, which means Bundesliga clubs cannot open talks with any other club. However, clubs from other continents can still sign players from the Bundesliga.
Here is when the transfer window in the other major leagues is shutting
Premier League: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST)
La Liga: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST)
Serie A: 11:30 PM, September 1 (7 PM BST)
Ligue 1: 2:30 AM, September 2. (10 PM BST)
- September 01, 2023 21:27Van Bommel signs new deal with Royal Antwerp
Mark Van Bommel has signed a new deal as Royal Antwerp manager that will keep him at the club until 2025.
- September 01, 2023 21:06Chalobah to Bayern collapses!
It looks like Chalobah will be staying at Chelsea for now. The deal has almost collapsed between Bayern and Chelsea and no deal as of now.
Bayern is working to sign Armel Bella Kotchap from Southampton,
- September 01, 2023 20:52Hojbjerg to Atletico off as of now!
Atletico Madrid had opened verbal bid for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but the deal looks to be off because the English club is not convinced.
- September 01, 2023 20:46Man United completes loan move for Regulion!
Manchester United has confirmed that it has completed a loan deal for Spanish full-back Sergio Regulion on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
- September 01, 2023 20:42Chalobah to Bayern happening?
Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly keen to move to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. It is either that or he remains at Chelsea. There were earlier reports of a move to Nottingham Forest, but as per the latest updates, both clubs are not negotiating.
Bayern must be quick if it wants Chalobah. The Bundesliga transfer window closes in an hour.
- September 01, 2023 20:36Bundesliga window closes in less than an hour!
Please note that the Bundesliga transfer window will officially close at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM BST). So less than an hour to go.
The Bundesliga transfer window is closing the soonest among the top-five European leagues.
- September 01, 2023 20:32Tanganga to Augsburg on loan
Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga leaves the North London club to Bundesliga side Augsburg on a loan deal with a 6 million euros loan fee.
- September 01, 2023 20:25Bournemouth signs Sinisterra on loan
Bournemouth has reached a verbal agreement to sign Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United.
The deal is being finalised between clubs. Personal terms were already accepted by the player. According to reports, it is a loan move for the winger. Next step - medical.
- September 01, 2023 20:21Joao Felix to Barca looks imminent!
According to latest updates, Joao Felix is set to land in Barcelona soon. This will be a big deadline day signing for the Spanish champion. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this move.
- September 01, 2023 20:10Holding to Palace done deal
Arsenal defender is currently having his medical at Crystal Palace. Palace has signed centre-back for a fee of 4 million pounds. The 27 year-old will reportedly sign a three-year contract.
Holding had some offers from some La Liga clubs but he wanted Palace.
- September 01, 2023 20:07Transfer update: McAtee to Sheffield United
Premier League side has signed English midfielder James McAtee on a one-year loan deal from champion Manchester City. He is back with the Blades.
- September 01, 2023 19:49Chelsea player reluctant to leave club!
Chelsea is reportedly ready to off-load young winger Ian Maatsen, with Burnley ready to pay over 31 million pounds. But the player is not ready to leave Stamford Bridge, which has put the deal into a difficult position.
- September 01, 2023 19:37Deadline Day transfer update:
Che Adams to Wolves is Off!
Southampton has blocked the proposed Che Adams transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Scotland striker was due to extend his contract with the Saonts and go on loan with £15m buy option, which could become an obligation. for the club.
Deal currently off, reports The Athletic.
- September 01, 2023 19:13Transfer deadline day updates:
Ibrahim Sangare is set to join Nottingham Forest from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The defensive midfielder will reportedly join on a package worth 35 million euros.
Meanwhile, Neil Maupay is set to return to Brentford for his second spell. He will join the Premier League side on loan from Everton with an option to buy.
- September 01, 2023 19:08Mohamed Salah not for sale: Liverpool
As per multiple reports from UK, Liverpool had an offer in excess of 100 million pounds plus add-ons from the Saudi Pro League side, Al Ittihad, the team that had Karim Benzema as another of its forwards. But Liverpool’s stance remains the same - Salah is not for sale.
- September 01, 2023 19:04Midfield replacement for Gravenberch?
Bayern Munich is reportedly set to sign João Palhinha from Premier League side, Fulham. He looks to be the Bavarians’ replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, who is joining Liverpool on deadline day.
- September 01, 2023 18:42More from the rumour mill on transfer deadline day
Reports from Spain indicate that Joao Felix is set for a move to FC Barcelona. The Portuguese forward fell out of favour at Atletico Madrid and had a loan spell at Chelsea last season.
- September 01, 2023 18:40Brennan Johnson to Tottenham
Daniel Levy looks to have finally found a breakthrough in the negotiations for forward Brennan Johnson, who is set to move from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham Hotspur on the deadline day.
- September 01, 2023 18:07A chain reaction for Tottenham
Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has refused a move to Fulham which has stalled the club’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per reports in the UK.
- September 01, 2023 17:58Amrabat set for Manchester United move!
The Morocco midfielder, who impressed at the FIFA World Cup 2022, is set to join Manchester United. He is expected to replace Fred, who left the club this summer.
- September 01, 2023 17:52Deadline Day Tranfers
Ajax will reportedly sign Borna Sosa. The Croatian fullback already on his way to medical and will join the team as the Dutch giant looks to get back to track after the exit of its manager Erik ten Hag.
- September 01, 2023 17:09Klopp says “No” to Salah exit
According to reports from England, Liverpool has refused a verbal offer from the Saudi Pro League side, Al Ittihad. The player is reportedy keen but will not push for a move out of the club.
- September 01, 2023 16:47PSG reaches agreement for Kolo Muani
Paris Saint-Germain looks to have found a solution in the final third after Messi and Neymar left. France’s young forward Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly set to join the Ligue 1 side from Eintracht Frankfurt.
- September 01, 2023 16:26Official! Lenglet joins Aston Villa
Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet joins Aston Villa on loan. This is his second stint in the Premier League, with the Frenchman playing for Tottenham last season.
- September 01, 2023 15:48Deadline Day transfer rumours
A number of big clubs are involved in signing and releasing players this summer. Donny van de Beek has attracted interest from Luton Town, the club playing in the Premier League for the very first time.
Meanwhile, Johan Bakayoko has communicated to Brentford that he’s not joining them. The Belgian will continue at PSV Eindhoven as it stands.
- September 01, 2023 15:26Transfer deadline day news:
Axel Iwobi has agreed to join to Fulham on a permanent transfer. The transfer fee is reportedly around 22 million pounds.
Marc Jurado, on the other hand, leaves Manchester Utd on a permanent move to Espanyol.
- September 01, 2023 15:01Official! Man City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolves
- September 01, 2023 14:54Official! Bonucci joins Union Berlin
The Juventus legend has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin.
“1. FC Union Berlin have signed Italian international Leonardo Bonucci, with the 36-year-old moving to the Alte Försterei from record Italian champions, Juventus,” the club said in a statement.
“It is special for me to take the step abroad for the first time in my career. At Union, I have the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level and to support the team on its way in three demanding competitions with my experience. I am very much looking forward to this new station in my career” said Bonucci on his move to the capital.
- September 01, 2023 14:40Arsenal loans out Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest
Arsenal officially announced that Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares will join Nottingham Forest on loan this season.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Marseille, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.
The attacking left-sided full-back joined us from Portuguese side Benfica in July 2021. He made 28 appearances in all competitions for us in his first season, scoring once and assisting twice.
- September 01, 2023 14:19Gini Wijnaldum to Saudi Pro League!
Gini Wijaldum follows former Liverpool temmate Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League. He will join Al Ettifaq on a thre-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
- September 01, 2023 14:16Cole Palmer joins Chelsea!
Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
- September 01, 2023 14:15Official! Manchester United signs Bayindir
Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Friday.
- September 01, 2023 13:17Dortmund strengthens its Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund swooped in to sign the highest goalscore in the Bundesliga last season Niclas Fullkrug, who joins the club on a three-year deal.
- September 01, 2023 13:12Another signing for Manchester United
Manchester United has reportedly signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce. The GK will join as a replacement for Dean Henderson.
- September 01, 2023 13:00Deadline Day Live:
Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is now at AC Milan, is expected to fly into the UK. Two Premier League clubs, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in his signature.
- September 01, 2023 12:55Deadline Day transfers: Klassen to Inter
Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klassen has reportedly comopleted his move to Inter Milan. The 30-year-old had been in Ajax for three years in his second stint and the club and has now left for free oafter his contract expired at the end of the season.
- September 01, 2023 12:41Transfer Deadline Day: Gravenberch update
Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool. He is on Merseyside today to complete his medical and the signing will be made official soon.
- September 01, 2023 12:38Transfer deadline day live
Manchester United has completed a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon. The former Real Madrid player is done with his medical and is expected to replace Luke Shaw until he is out with injury.
Here’s what he brings to the table:
- September 01, 2023 12:24Bernat to Benfica
Julian Bernat is reportedly rumoured for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Benfica. The Ligue 1 outfit has been embroiled in a tug of war with Mbappe over his contract extension and might be lookking for a fresh start sooner than later.
- September 01, 2023 11:45Bonucci to Germany?
Leonardo Bonucci, the Juventus legend is reportedly linked with Bundesliga side, Union Berlin. The deal is not yet confirmed but is in its advanced stages.
- September 01, 2023 11:44Calum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest
Multiple reports from England have confirmed that the Chelsea player is on his way to Nottingham Forest. He will have his medical today and will be a Forest player by today.
- September 01, 2023 11:40When does the transfer window close across Europe?
The top five leagues of Europe usually attract most of the attention on deadline day, with the European heavyweights springing out some surprises at the minute. Not only the heavyweights, but modern football has also seen mid-table clubs and even the minnows, making some last-minute moves in the transfer market that has been the topic of discussion.
In Europe, the deadline day is on Friday, September 1 (September 2 in IST for Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1) but the the window shuts at varying times across the continent.
- September 01, 2023 11:21Deadline Day Preview
The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.
When was the transfer window first introduced?
The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.
What is the transfer window used for?
While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.
