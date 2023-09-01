Transfer Deadline Day highlights: Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion; Greenwood to Getafe; Barca gets Cancelo, Felix; Gravenberch to Liverpool; Kolo Muani makes PSG move

Deadline Day Preview

The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.

When was the transfer window first introduced?

The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.

What is the transfer window used for?

While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.