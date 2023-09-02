MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

According to reports, the deal is said to have cost the Reds 40 million euros plus an additional five million euros as add-ons.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 02:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern Munich looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern Munich looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern Munich looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract on Saturday.

According to reports, the deal is said to have cost the Reds 40 million euros plus an additional five million euros as add-ons.

The player will wear the No. 38 jersey.

“I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch told the club website during his exclusive first interview as a Red.

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also, the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club].”

“I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield], and I can’t wait to hear the  You’ll Never Walk Alone song,” the Reds’ new No.38  added.

“Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
