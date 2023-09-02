Liverpool signs Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

Liverpool completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract on Saturday.

According to reports, the deal is said to have cost the Reds 40 million euros plus an additional five million euros as add-ons.

The player will wear the No. 38 jersey.

“I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch told the club website during his exclusive first interview as a Red.

Deadline Day Live Updates

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also, the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club].”

“I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield], and I can’t wait to hear the You’ll Never Walk Alone song,” the Reds’ new No.38 added.

“Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”