Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football

Jordi Alba, a European Champion and a Nations League winner with Spain, announced his retirement from internataional football on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 15:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordi Alba of Spain poses with the UEFA Nations League trophy after the team’s victory in the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 final match between Croatia and Spain.
Jordi Alba of Spain poses with the UEFA Nations League trophy after the team’s victory in the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 final match between Croatia and Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordi Alba of Spain poses with the UEFA Nations League trophy after the team’s victory in the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 final match between Croatia and Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jordi Alba, a European Champion and a Nations League winner with Spain, announced his retirement from international football on Friday.

“At 34 years old, Jordi Alba puts an end to this great international career. From the Royal Spanish Football Federation, eternal gratitude for this brilliant path. Thanks, Jordi,” the Spanish football federation said in a statement.

On October 11, 2011, Alba played his first match for Spain in Alicante. At the age of 22, he settled into a team established in victory after winning a European Championship and a World Cup, and soon became a key player in achieving a new success, Euro 2012, in which he scored one of the four goals that served to surpass Italy in the final and lift his first title with the national team.

In his 12 years as an international he has played 92 games in which he has scored nine goals . He has represented Spain in three World Cups, three European Championships, the London Olympic Games and a Confederations Cup.

More to follow.

