Bundesliga: Bayern Munich still favourites despite Gladbach’s unbeaten streak, says Tuchel

Since the 2011/12 season no other team has won more matches against Bayern in the league, with Gladbach boasting 10 victories, with nine defeats and five draws.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 16:45 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich’s dreadful recent record against Borussia Moenchengladbach won’t be on its mind when the sides meet on Saturday, with the champions clear favourites to win, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Bavarians have failed to beat the Foals in their last five matches across all competitions, with Gladbach winning three and drawing two.

“Because we do not believe in streaks if they go against us,” Tuchel said jokingly on Friday when asked why Bayern would snap its opponents’ run.

“It can happen in football that sometimes the style and the atmosphere just don’t suit you and you end up struggling against a team. But we are still the favourites going into the game and are going there to win,” he told in press conference.

Bayern has won its two Bundesliga matches this season, scoring seven goals in the process, with record signing Harry Kane having hit the ground running.

The England captain has already netted three times and delivered one assist in the wins over Werder Bremen and Augsburg.

Gladbach has managed only one point in its opening two games and has conceded seven goals.

“Against Gladbach we have to pick up where we left off against Werder Bremen and the second half against Augsburg,” Tuchel said.

“We have to do our thing and not think about streaks. Tomorrow is a new game and a new start. We know what to expect.”

“What helps is to look around in the changing room and feel that your team mates are there for you. We go into this together,” he said. 

Related Topics

Thomas Tuchel /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
