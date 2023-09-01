MagazineBuy Print

Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League draw highlights: Groups finalised, Liverpool in Group E in UEL

Europa Conference League draw: Follow the live updates of the UEFA Europa League draw as well as the Europa Conference League draw for the 2023-24 season.

Updated : Sep 01, 2023 18:39 IST

Team Sportstar
NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 7: A detailed view of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Play-offs Round Draw, at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of the European Football, on August 7, 2023 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 7: A detailed view of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Play-offs Round Draw, at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of the European Football, on August 7, 2023 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 7: A detailed view of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Play-offs Round Draw, at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of the European Football, on August 7, 2023 in Nyon, Switzerland (Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the draws for the UEFA Europa League and the Europa Conference League in the 2023-24 season, is taking place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

  • September 01, 2023 18:19
    First round of draw begins!

    Group A: LOSC Lille

    Group B: KAA Gent

    Group C: GNK Dinamo

    Group D: Club Brugge

    Group E: AZ Alkmar

    Group F: Ferencváros

  • September 01, 2023 18:08
    West Ham legend Noble arrives!

    Mark Noble, an absolute legend of West Ham, who has become the sporting director of the club since retiring, arrives on stage with the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

  • September 01, 2023 18:03
    UEFA Conference League draw begins!

    Here is how the teams are arranged in pots:

    Pot 1: Frankfurt (GER), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Club Brugge (BEL) – UEL M, AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C, Gent (BEL) – T, Fenerbahçe (TUR) – U, LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O, Ferencváros (HUN)

    Pot 2: PAOK (GRE) – UEL P, Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – UEL N

    Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Aston Villa (ENG) – UEL L, Ludogorets (BUL), Fiorentina (ITA), Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K

    Pot 3: Genk (BEL) – T, Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Astana (KAZ), Beşiktaş (TUR) – U, HJK Helsinki (FIN), Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S, Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V, Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

    Pot 4: Zrinjski (BIH), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO), Aberdeen (SCO) – UEL F, Čukarički (SRB) – UEL Q, Lugano (SUI) – UEL R, Breidablik (ISL), Nordsjælland (DEN), Ballkani (KOS)

  • September 01, 2023 17:02
    Final groups for UEFA Europa League 2023-24

    Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC, SC Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola

    Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion, AEK Athens

    Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha, Aris Limassol

    Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Raków Czestochowa

    Group E: Liverpool, Lask, Union Saint-Gilliose, Toulouse

    Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

    Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

    Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK, Molde,

  • September 01, 2023 17:01
    Which teams are in Pot 4?

    Toulouse (FRA) – UECL O, AEK Athens (GRE) – UECL P, TSC Bačka Topola (SRB) – UECL Q, Servette (SUI) – UECL R, Panathinaikos (GRE) – I, Raków Czestochowa (POL) – UECL S, Aris Limassol (CYP), Häcken (SWE)

  • September 01, 2023 16:57
    Third round of draw begins!

    Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC, SC Freiburg

    Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion

    Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha

    Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz

    Group E: Liverpool, Lask, Union Saint-Gilliose

    Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC, Maccabi Haifa

    Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff Tiraspol

    Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK, Molde

  • September 01, 2023 16:53
    Second round of draw begins!

    Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC

    Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille

    Group C: Rangers, Real Betis

    Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP

    Group E: Liverpool, Lask

    Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC

    Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha

    Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK

  • September 01, 2023 16:52
    Which teams are in Pot 2?

    Sporting CP, Slavia Praha (CZE) – G, Rennes (FRA) – H, Olympiacos (GRE) – I, Real Betis (ESP) – D, LASK (AUT) – J, Marseille (FRA) – H, Qarabağ (AZE)

  • September 01, 2023 16:48
    First round of draw begins!

    Group A: West Ham United

    Group B: AFC Ajax

    Group C: Rangers

    Group D: Liverpool

    Group E: Villarreal

    Group F: Atalanta

    Group G: AS Roma

    Group H: Bayer Leverkusen

  • September 01, 2023 16:45
    Europa League draw set to begin in a few minutes!

    Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of UEFA arrives to oversee the draw as the players and managers hold their breath for the Europa League groups.

  • September 01, 2023 16:41
    Dublin gears up for UEL final

    John O’Shea, an absolute Manchester United legend, a Premier League and a Champions League winner, arrives on stage as his country, his land, Dublin gets ready to host the final of the Europa League this season.

  • September 01, 2023 16:37
    Time to pass the baton

    Stephane Mbia, the Sevilla player is welcomed on stage, as he arrives with the Europa League trophy, which his team won last season.

  • September 01, 2023 16:35
    Which teams have qualified for the Europa League?

    There are 22 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage, with 10 play-offs to decide the remaining places.

    Austria: Sturm Graz

    England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

    Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal

    France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

    Italy: Atalanta, Roma

    Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen

    Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos

    Israel: Maccabi Haifa

    Norway: Molde

    Poland: Rakow Częstochowa

    Portugal: Sporting CP

    Scotland: Rangers

    Serbia: TSC

    Switzerland: Servette

  • September 01, 2023 15:40
    When is the Europa League draw?

    The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday, 1 September, at 4:30 PM IST.

  • September 01, 2023 15:00
    Draw Preview

    The Europa League 2023-24 draw is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Friday.

    The three English teams in the draw are Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham. While Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book the spot.

    The 32 teams taking part will be spilt into wight groups of four before the competition starts with the new Swiss-system format next season.

