Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League draw highlights: Groups finalised, Liverpool in Group E in UEL

September 01, 2023 15:00

Draw Preview

The Europa League 2023-24 draw is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Friday.

The three English teams in the draw are Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham. While Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book the spot.

The 32 teams taking part will be spilt into wight groups of four before the competition starts with the new Swiss-system format next season.