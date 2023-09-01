Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League draw highlights: Groups finalised, Liverpool in Group E in UEL

- September 01, 2023 18:19First round of draw begins!
Group A: LOSC Lille
Group B: KAA Gent
Group C: GNK Dinamo
Group D: Club Brugge
Group E: AZ Alkmar
Group F: Ferencváros
- September 01, 2023 18:08West Ham legend Noble arrives!
Mark Noble, an absolute legend of West Ham, who has become the sporting director of the club since retiring, arrives on stage with the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.
- September 01, 2023 18:03UEFA Conference League draw begins!
Here is how the teams are arranged in pots:
Pot 1: Frankfurt (GER), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Club Brugge (BEL) – UEL M, AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C, Gent (BEL) – T, Fenerbahçe (TUR) – U, LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O, Ferencváros (HUN)
Pot 2: PAOK (GRE) – UEL P, Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – UEL N
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Aston Villa (ENG) – UEL L, Ludogorets (BUL), Fiorentina (ITA), Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K
Pot 3: Genk (BEL) – T, Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Astana (KAZ), Beşiktaş (TUR) – U, HJK Helsinki (FIN), Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S, Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V, Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Pot 4: Zrinjski (BIH), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO), Aberdeen (SCO) – UEL F, Čukarički (SRB) – UEL Q, Lugano (SUI) – UEL R, Breidablik (ISL), Nordsjælland (DEN), Ballkani (KOS)
- September 01, 2023 17:02Final groups for UEFA Europa League 2023-24
Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC, SC Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola
Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion, AEK Athens
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Raków Czestochowa
Group E: Liverpool, Lask, Union Saint-Gilliose, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK, Molde,
- September 01, 2023 17:01Which teams are in Pot 4?
Toulouse (FRA) – UECL O, AEK Athens (GRE) – UECL P, TSC Bačka Topola (SRB) – UECL Q, Servette (SUI) – UECL R, Panathinaikos (GRE) – I, Raków Czestochowa (POL) – UECL S, Aris Limassol (CYP), Häcken (SWE)
- September 01, 2023 16:57Third round of draw begins!
Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC, SC Freiburg
Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz
Group E: Liverpool, Lask, Union Saint-Gilliose
Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC, Maccabi Haifa
Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK, Molde
- September 01, 2023 16:53Second round of draw begins!
Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos FC
Group B: AFC Ajax. Marseille
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP
Group E: Liverpool, Lask
Group F: Villarreal, State Rennais FC
Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Praha
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK
- September 01, 2023 16:52Which teams are in Pot 2?
Sporting CP, Slavia Praha (CZE) – G, Rennes (FRA) – H, Olympiacos (GRE) – I, Real Betis (ESP) – D, LASK (AUT) – J, Marseille (FRA) – H, Qarabağ (AZE)
- September 01, 2023 16:48First round of draw begins!
Group A: West Ham United
Group B: AFC Ajax
Group C: Rangers
Group D: Liverpool
Group E: Villarreal
Group F: Atalanta
Group G: AS Roma
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen
- September 01, 2023 16:45Europa League draw set to begin in a few minutes!
Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of UEFA arrives to oversee the draw as the players and managers hold their breath for the Europa League groups.
- September 01, 2023 16:41Dublin gears up for UEL final
John O’Shea, an absolute Manchester United legend, a Premier League and a Champions League winner, arrives on stage as his country, his land, Dublin gets ready to host the final of the Europa League this season.
- September 01, 2023 16:37Time to pass the baton
Stephane Mbia, the Sevilla player is welcomed on stage, as he arrives with the Europa League trophy, which his team won last season.
- September 01, 2023 16:35Which teams have qualified for the Europa League?
There are 22 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage, with 10 play-offs to decide the remaining places.
Austria: Sturm Graz
England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham
Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal
France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse
Italy: Atalanta, Roma
Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen
Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos
Israel: Maccabi Haifa
Norway: Molde
Poland: Rakow Częstochowa
Portugal: Sporting CP
Scotland: Rangers
Serbia: TSC
Switzerland: Servette
- September 01, 2023 15:40When is the Europa League draw?
The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday, 1 September, at 4:30 PM IST.
- September 01, 2023 15:00Draw Preview
The Europa League 2023-24 draw is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Friday.
The three English teams in the draw are Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham. While Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book the spot.
The 32 teams taking part will be spilt into wight groups of four before the competition starts with the new Swiss-system format next season.
