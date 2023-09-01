MagazineBuy Print

PSG signs young forward Barcola from Lyon

Paris St Germain has completed the signing of France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 09:15 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain has completed the signing of France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola.
Paris St Germain has completed the signing of France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Paris St Germain has completed the signing of France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paris St Germain has completed the signing of France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

PSG will pay 45 million euros ($48.78 million) for the 20-year-old, with the potential addition of five million euros in bonuses.

“I’m really happy and proud to be joining such a great club,” Barcola, a product of Lyon’s academy, told the club website.

“It’s a club with a lot of ambition, that plays in major competitions and I’m going to give it my all.”

ALSO READ
Rubiales kiss ‘should never have happened’, says FIFA chief Infantino

Barcola was promoted to Lyon’s first team in 2021 and made 47 appearances across all competitions, 23 in the second half of the successful 2022-23 season during which he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists.

Barcola joined a list of notable arrivals at the Paris-based club, including midfielder Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
