MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up

Yamal has established himself as an important part of Barca’s forward line in the early stages of the season and was named man of the match in last weekend’s 4-3 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in LaLiga.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:18 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain.
16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona’s 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal received a first senior call-up for Spain, as manager Luis de la Fuente named his squad on Friday for next week’s Euro 2024 Group A matches against Georgia and Cyprus.

Yamal has established himself as an important part of Barca’s forward line in the early stages of the season and was named man of the match in last weekend’s 4-3 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in LaLiga.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain. He is a Spain youth international and his call-up for the senior side will end the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance.

“We met him in Barcelona. He was a stalwart of Spain’s youth teams and is a footballer with exceptional power. He looks like he has been touched by the wand of God. He is different,” De la Fuente told a press conference on Friday.

Follow | Deadline Day transfers LIVE

“We look at the level of the player, not the age. He is ready to compete at the highest level. He is a very important asset for the future.”

Real Madrid’s new-recruits, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and forward Joselu, were included, but there was no recall for goalkeeper David de Gea, who is still a free-agent after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

Squad
Squad: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Robin Le Normand, David Garcia, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Gaya
Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Lamine Yamal, Joselu, Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Lamine Yamal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra focused on Asian Games after World Championships gold in javelin throw
    AFP
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Salah exit news, Kolo Muani to PSG news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, Conference League draw updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
  2. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich still favourites despite Gladbach’s unbeaten streak, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  4. Jordi Alba announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund signs Bundesliga top scorer Fuellkrug on three-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra focused on Asian Games after World Championships gold in javelin throw
    AFP
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Salah exit news, Kolo Muani to PSG news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, Conference League draw updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment