MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Former European champion Portugal, who sits top of Group J in qualifying for next year’s finals in Germany, next takes on Slovakia before hosting Luxembourg.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:29 IST , LISBON, PORTUGAL - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal’s squad on Friday for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Former European champion Portugal sits top of Group J in qualifying for next year’s finals in Germany.

It faces Slovakia in Bratislava next Friday before hosting Luxembourg three days later.

“A player with 200 appearances, that’s something unique,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez of Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in four qualifying games so far.

“I can tell you I’m very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team.”

The 38-year-old Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, celebrated his 200th international appearance with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Iceland last time out for Portugal in June.

Martinez also included Saudi-based midfielders Otavio and Ruben Neves in his squad and called up uncapped Wolves full-back Toti.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto/POR), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Patricio (Roma/ITA)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Toti (Wolves/ENG).
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio (Al-Nassr/KSA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr/KSA), Pedro Neto (Wolves/ENG), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG)

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra listens to his mind and body as he approaches Diamond League final, Asian Games
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Jayant Yadav to play four County matches for Middlesex
    PTI
  4. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teen sailor Preeti Kongara aims for glory at Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
    AFP
  2. Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
    AP
  3. Man United goalkeeper Onana named in Cameroon squad to end World Cup dispute with coach
    AP
  4. Paqueta left out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar in
    Reuters
  5. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra listens to his mind and body as he approaches Diamond League final, Asian Games
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Jayant Yadav to play four County matches for Middlesex
    PTI
  4. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teen sailor Preeti Kongara aims for glory at Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment