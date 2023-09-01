Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal’s squad on Friday for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Former European champion Portugal sits top of Group J in qualifying for next year’s finals in Germany.

It faces Slovakia in Bratislava next Friday before hosting Luxembourg three days later.

É 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! 📣 Estes são os eleitos pelo Mister Roberto Martínez ⚡🇵🇹 #VesteABandeirapic.twitter.com/aog8BmkuwT — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 1, 2023

“A player with 200 appearances, that’s something unique,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez of Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in four qualifying games so far.

“I can tell you I’m very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo in my team.”

The 38-year-old Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, celebrated his 200th international appearance with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Iceland last time out for Portugal in June.

Martinez also included Saudi-based midfielders Otavio and Ruben Neves in his squad and called up uncapped Wolves full-back Toti.