MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lukaku gets Belgium call-up for Euro Qualifiers despite lack of playing time

Lukaku signed a one-year loan deal at AS Roma moving from Chelsea where he did not feature in any Premier League or preseason games.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 19:34 IST , Brussels - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring its first goal against Austria in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier in Brussels.
FILE PHOTO: Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring its first goal against Austria in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier in Brussels. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring its first goal against Austria in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier in Brussels. | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS

Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku has been called up to its squad for this month’s European Championship qualifiers, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Friday, despite the striker not yet playing this season.

Lukaku signed a one-year loan deal at AS Roma on Thursday and could start on the bench against AC Milan this weekend, but a call-up to the Belgium squad for its Group F matches against Azerbaijan and Estonia was never in doubt, the coach told a press conference.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

“We have seen in recent international matches that Romelu is extremely important to us, both on and off the field,” Tedesco said.

“Romelu and I kept in touch almost every day and I was aware of his transfer situation. I know he did train with Chelsea and individually as well and for us it was never a question not to call him. We will see in what condition he fits in and then make a further evaluation.”

But Tedesco did deem new Chelsea player Romeo Lavia, signed from Southampton last month, as “not fit enough” for a call-up. Lavia, 19, has not played either this season.

Wingback Hugo Siquet of Cercle Brugge was called up for the first time.

Tedesco spent some of Friday’s press conference fielding questions about goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who walked out on the squad in June after being overlooked for the captaincy.

Courtois then later suffered a serious knee injury with Real Madrid that could keep him out for much of the season.

“The most important thing is that he is now recovering well. We have stayed in touch with Thibaut in recent weeks and months. A meeting was planned with myself, but the next day he got injured,” Tedesco said.

Belgium plays Azerbaijan in Baku next Saturday and hosts Estonia three days later.

Belgium Squad
Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Racing Strasbourg)
Defenders: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeni Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), Olivier Deman (Werder Bremen), Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest), Amadou Onana (Everton), Hugo Siquet (Cercle Brugge), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Mitchy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (AS Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leonardo Trossard (Arsenal)

Related stories

Related Topics

Belgium /

Domenico Tedesco /

Romelu Lukaku /

AS Roma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lukaku gets Belgium call-up for Euro Qualifiers despite lack of playing time
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Liverpool refuses 150-million pound move for Salah
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIBA Basketball World Cup: USA overcomes tough test to beat Montenegro 85-73
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lukaku gets Belgium call-up for Euro Qualifiers despite lack of playing time
    Reuters
  2. Memphis Depay misses out from Dutch squad for Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
  4. Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad offer for Salah, says reports
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich still favourites despite Gladbach’s unbeaten streak, says Tuchel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lukaku gets Belgium call-up for Euro Qualifiers despite lack of playing time
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deadline Day Transfers LIVE updates: Amrabat to Man United here we go, Liverpool refuses 150-million pound move for Salah
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIBA Basketball World Cup: USA overcomes tough test to beat Montenegro 85-73
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment