MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salah not for sale; Konate, Thiago out for Villa match, says Klopp

Klopp maintained forward Mohamed Salah was not for sale amid reported interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, saying there was “no offer as far as I know”.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 19:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Mohamed Salah after a Premier League game against Bournemouth in August 2023.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Mohamed Salah after a Premier League game against Bournemouth in August 2023. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shakes hands with Mohamed Salah after a Premier League game against Bournemouth in August 2023. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara will miss this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Aston Villa due to injuries, manager Juergen Klopp said, while giving little away on the club’s possible transfer activity on Friday’s deadline day.

France centre back Konate is battling a muscle issue and missed last weekend’s comeback win over Newcastle United, while Spain midfielder Thiago underwent hip surgery before the start of the season and has suffered a setback in his recovery.

ALSO READ: Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports

Liverpool will also be without captain Virgil van Dijk for Villa’s visit to Anfield on Sunday after the centre back was sent off for a foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

“Ibou (Konate) will not be ready for the game,” Klopp said. “Curtis (Jones) is back in training fully. Thiago started training with the team and then had a little setback, so we have to slow down there a little bit.

“Thiago will use the international break for that then obviously to be up to speed, I’m pretty sure that should be hopefully enough for him then.”

Klopp maintained forward Mohamed Salah was not for sale amid reported interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, saying there was “no offer as far as I know”.

Later on Friday, British media reported that Liverpool had rejected a bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah worth 100 million pounds ($126.95 million), with a further 50 million pounds in add-ons.

Salah signed a three-year extension to his contract last year.

Liverpool has been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, with British media reporting that the Dutch midfielder was undergoing a medical at the club on Friday.

“We cannot talk about that because nothing has really happened yet,” he said, and remained noncommittal when asked if Liverpool would strengthen further after the possible arrival of Gravenberch.

“It’s deadline day, I don’t want to kill the excitement of the people. You never know. But I am busy today with other things.”

Liverpool has seven points from three games, one point above Villa. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Liverpool /

Aston Villa /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra listens to his mind and body as he approaches Diamond League final, Asian Games
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Jayant Yadav to play four County matches for Middlesex
    PTI
  4. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teen sailor Preeti Kongara aims for glory at Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Salah not for sale; Konate, Thiago out for Villa match, says Klopp
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Brighton signs Fati on loan from Barcelona
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra listens to his mind and body as he approaches Diamond League final, Asian Games
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Jayant Yadav to play four County matches for Middlesex
    PTI
  4. Manchester United reaches transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teen sailor Preeti Kongara aims for glory at Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment