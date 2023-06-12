Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when it beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 07:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City midfielder Rodri celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 11, 2023.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City midfielder Rodri celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when it beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

Also Read | Man City Champions League victory defines new era in European football

Rodri appeared in all but one of City’s Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League’s Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A’s Player of the Season award earlier this month.

Team of the season:
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter)
Midfielders: John Stones (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City)
Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) (Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

Related Topics

Manchester City /

UEFA Champions League /

Inter Milan /

Rodri /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
    Reuters
  2. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. In Pictures: How Djokovic won 23 Grand Slam titles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited
    Team Sportstar
  5. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
    Reuters
  2. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gvardiol out of Croatia squad for Nations League
    AFP
  4. Injured Bellingham to miss England’s Euro qualifiers
    AFP
  5. Intercontinental Cup: We focus on defence and have confidence that our attackers will score, says Akash Mishra
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
    Reuters
  2. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. In Pictures: How Djokovic won 23 Grand Slam titles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited
    Team Sportstar
  5. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment