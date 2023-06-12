Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season

Published : Jun 12, 2023 07:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Manchester City midfielder Rodri celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when it beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

Rodri appeared in all but one of City’s Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League’s Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A’s Player of the Season award earlier this month.