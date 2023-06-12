Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.
The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when it beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.
Also Read | Man City Champions League victory defines new era in European football
Rodri appeared in all but one of City’s Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League’s Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.
Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A’s Player of the Season award earlier this month.
Team of the season:
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
- India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
- In Pictures: How Djokovic won 23 Grand Slam titles
- Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited
- India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE