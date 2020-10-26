Football Football Brazil football star Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19 The ex-Barcelona and Paris St Germain player was in Belo Horizonte, where he played for local side Atletico Mineiro, when he got his diagnosis. Reuters 26 October, 2020 09:31 IST Ronaldinho has tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters 26 October, 2020 09:31 IST Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.The ex-Barcelona and Paris St Germain player was in Belo Horizonte, where he played for local side Atletico Mineiro, when he got his diagnosis."I arrived in BH (Belo Horizonte) yesterday, I took the COVID test, I tested positive, I am good, asymptomatic so far, the two-time FIFA World Player of the year said on Instagram on Sunday.READ| Premier League: Saints end Everton's unbeaten run with 2-0 win The former AC Milan, Flamengo and Gremio player said he would remain in a hotel until his condition improved.The charismatic forward spent a month in a Paraguayan jail with his brother and business manager earlier this year, accused of entering country with a fake passport. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos