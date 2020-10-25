More Sports More Sports Italy going back to games with no fans due to new COVID-19 cases Italy passed a decree that will see sports events going ahead without fan entry for the next one month. PTI Rome 25 October, 2020 20:29 IST Italy has recorded a new wave of 20,000 cases of coronavirus in the past two days. - getty images PTI Rome 25 October, 2020 20:29 IST Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for football games and other sports.The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new coronavirus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues without fans in attendance. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know