Italy going back to games with no fans due to new COVID-19 cases

Italy passed a decree that will see sports events going ahead without fan entry for the next one month.

Rome 25 October, 2020 20:29 IST
serie a

Italy has recorded a new wave of 20,000 cases of coronavirus in the past two days.   -  getty images

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for football games and other sports.

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new coronavirus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues without fans in attendance.

