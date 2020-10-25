Football Football Serie A: Inter Milan beats Genoa Romelu Lukaku struck again as Inter Milan ground out a 2-0 win away to Genoa on Saturday. Reuters 25 October, 2020 08:49 IST Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio celebrates with Romelu Lukaku after scoring the team's second goal in Genoa. - REUTERS Reuters 25 October, 2020 08:49 IST Romelu Lukaku struck again as Inter Milan ground out a 2-0 win away to Genoa in a lacklustre Serie A match on Saturday.MATCH CENTREThe Belgian scored his fifth league goal of the season, and his seventh in all competitions, as Inter ended a three-match winless run and kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 64th minute and Danilo D'Ambrosio headed the second 15 minutes later.Beaten 2-1 by AC Milan last week, Inter moved up to third with 10 points from five games.No more Eriksen talk - ConteInter Milan coach Antonio Conte is tired of talking about midfielder Christian Eriksen, he said on Saturday after the Dane gave another indifferent performance in the 2-0 win at Genoa.Eriksen has failed to make the expected impact since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in January and Inter improved noticeably after he was replaced by Nicolo Barella just before the hour of Saturday's match.“I’m sorry you’re getting stuck on Eriksen,” Conte said in a post-match television interview. “You’ve been pointing out and asking me about Eriksen since last year. He’s a footballer who plays when he deserves to, and if he doesn’t deserve it, he doesn’t play.”“We’ve seen his characteristics and we’re trying to put him in the best condition. Sometimes he is more successful, sometimes less so,” he said. “He’s a positive lad, we’re trying to help him grow in terms of intensity and he’s putting a lot of effort into it.”“It bothers me to talk keep talking about Eriksen. He’s not a problem for us. It’s not right for Inter, for the player and for me to keep talking about him.”Conte added that Inter controlled the match from start to finish.“We went onto the pitch to take the initiative as we have done in other games,” he said. “Sometimes, you break through earlier, sometimes it takes longer. Today, our opponents didn't have a shot on goal and we kept a clean sheet.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos