Conte believes Inter is on the right path

Inter Milan is on the right path to a great future, coach Antonio Conte said on Friday as he shrugged off the side's defensive worries and a run of three games without a win.

Conte, whose side was beaten by neighbour AC Milan on Saturday and held at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday, said that any pessimism about Inter was coming from the outside.

“We are on the right track and the club and I are happy with the type of football we are playing,” he said ahead of Saturday's Serie A match at Genoa.

“We always aim to implement our ideas and have scored many goals, and we could have even found the net on more occasions. We've also conceded too many goals, some of which were very avoidable.

“Until now there has never been an opponent who has dominated us or been superior to us,” added Conte, whose side has conceded 10 goals in five games this season.

“The way to be great again in the future is this one,” he continued.

Inter is sixth in Serie A with seven points from four games, five adrift of leader Milan.