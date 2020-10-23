Football Football Conte believes Inter is on the right path Inter Milan is on a three-game winless streak, but coach Antonio Conte says his side is on the right path despite its defensive lapses. Reuters Milan 23 October, 2020 23:20 IST Antonio Conte's Inter is sixth in Serie A with seven points from four games, five adrift of leader AC Milan. - Reuters Reuters Milan 23 October, 2020 23:20 IST Inter Milan is on the right path to a great future, coach Antonio Conte said on Friday as he shrugged off the side's defensive worries and a run of three games without a win.Conte, whose side was beaten by neighbour AC Milan on Saturday and held at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday, said that any pessimism about Inter was coming from the outside.“We are on the right track and the club and I are happy with the type of football we are playing,” he said ahead of Saturday's Serie A match at Genoa.RELATED| Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus again - Reports “We always aim to implement our ideas and have scored many goals, and we could have even found the net on more occasions. We've also conceded too many goals, some of which were very avoidable.“Until now there has never been an opponent who has dominated us or been superior to us,” added Conte, whose side has conceded 10 goals in five games this season.“The way to be great again in the future is this one,” he continued.Inter is sixth in Serie A with seven points from four games, five adrift of leader Milan. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos