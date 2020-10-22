Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus again - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus once again on Wednesday, as per reports in the Italian media.

Ronaldo first tested positive on October 13 when he was part of the Portugal national team that played in the Nations League. His test returned positive a day after he played in Portugal's goalless draw with France.

The Juventus forward then travelled on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period.

RELATED| Ronaldo in public row with Italian sports minister over COVID-19 rules

However, as per Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport, Ronaldo's tests returned positive once again when he was tested on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward could still play in Sunday's Serie A game against Hellas Verona, and the Champions League clash against Lionel Messi's Barcelona on October 28.

As per UEFA's rules, he will need to test negative 24 hours before the Barcelona game in Turin to be included in the squad.

RELATED| Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy to finish isolating

Serie A champion Juventus had sent its squad into isolation after midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

(With inputs from AFP)