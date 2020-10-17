Football Football Ronaldo in public row with Italian sports minister over COVID-19 rules Ronaldo who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while with the Portugal squad, took to social media to hit back at comments from Italy's sports minister. Reuters 17 October, 2020 09:54 IST Cristiano Ronaldo who returned to Turin after contracting the virus on national duty on Tuesday, took a jibe at Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora's comments through social media. - Getty Images Reuters 17 October, 2020 09:54 IST Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy's sports minister on Friday as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19.Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week.But in a social media post on Friday, Ronaldo hit back and said he had done everything by the book."A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won't mention, said I didn't obey the protocol - that's simply a lie," said Ronaldo in an Instagram post from his Turin villa, where he is in quarantine and asymptomatic."I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear.... Everything I did was authorised."READ | Italy's sports minister thinks Ronaldo broke health protocol The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while he was with the Portugal squad and flew back in a private jet the following day."They said I broke Italian law and this and that... it's all lies, I did everything properly," he added. "We did everything the right way -- leaving the (Portugal) team, in the air ambulance, arriving in Turin... I did not have contact with anyone."Spadafora later replied in an interview with the Italian news agency Ansa."The fame and skill of certain players does not entitle them to be arrogant, disrespectful to the institutions and to lie," he said."On the contrary, the more well known you are, the more you should feel the responsibility of thinking before speaking and setting a good example."I'm not going to continue with this matter forever," he added. "I'm not talking about it again and I repeat my wish that everyone who has tested positive recovers quickly." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos