AZ Alkmaar suffer 13 COVID infections before Europa League trip

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar reported that 13 of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of its Thursday's Europa League match against Napoli. Reuters 20 October, 2020 22:18 IST AZ Alkmaar is set to face Napoli in the Europa League opener. (Representative image) - Getty Images Reuters 20 October, 2020 22:18 IST Dutch club AZ Alkmaar plans to travel to Italy for its Europa League clash at Napoli on Thursday despite announcing eight new COVID-19 infections among its playing squad on Tuesday.It brought to 13 the number of players infected by the virus, the club said in a statement."AZ has carefully followed the applicable procedures in recent months. The majority of the positively tested players show no ill effects," the club said. Three Club Brugge players test COVID-19 positive ahead of Champions League tie "The match against Napoli will go ahead, according to UEFA, unless the local authorities prohibit it. AZ will travel to Italy with a 17-strong selection on Wednesday, it added.Last Friday, four players had tested positive but AZs Dutch league game against VVV Venlo went ahead on Saturday.