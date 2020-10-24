Quagliarella scores, misses penalty as Sampdoria shocks Atalanta

Sampdoria's veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella scored an early goal and missed a penalty as his side produced a shock 3-1 win away to Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Sampdoria's third successive win pulled it level on nine points from five games with third-placed Atalanta, which has lost its last two league games.

The visiting side stunned the host when Mikkel Damsgaard released Quagliarella and the 37-year-old outfoxed his marker before firing into the roof of the net from a narrow angle in the 13th minute for his fourth goal of the season.

Sampdoria, which spent most of last season battling relegation, was awarded a penalty for handball just before half-time but Quagliarella's effort was saved by Marco Sportiello.

Atalanta made three substitutions at halftime and took control, only for Morten Thorsby to double Sampdoria's lead in the 59th minute with a diving header from Jakub Jankto's cross.

Atalanta got back into the game with another penalty in the 80th minute as Duvan Zapata sent Emil Audero the wrong way after the Colombian was fouled by substitute Keita Balde.

But Keita made amends by setting up a third goal for Jankto to seal the win in stoppage time.