Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern demolishes Frankfurt

Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, as the defending champion thumped hapless Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday.

In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the prolific Poland forward struck twice in the first half hour and added a third after halftime before substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala completed the rout.

The only disappointment for Bayern was an early injury to Alphonso Davies who had to be carried off after twisting his ankle in the fifth minute.

Bayern moved into second place with 12 points from five games, one behind RB Leipzig who beat Hertha Berlin 2-1. Eintracht has eight points.

Eintracht was unbeaten in its opening four games but that record never looked likely to remain intact after it gave Lewandowski far too much room and he scored almost nonchalantly in the 10th minute.

Lewandowski outjumped his marker to head the second from a corner in the 28th minute and could have completed his hat-trick before halftime but sent one effort wide from Leon Goretzka's pass and then saw another blocked by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

He made no mistake, however, in the 61st minute, holding off two defenders to slot his effort past Trapp after Douglas Costa threaded the ball to him.

Sane's fourth in the 74th minute was reminiscent of former Bayern winger Arjen Robben as he raced down the touchline, cut inside and sent a dipping left-foot shot past a stranded Trapp.

Musiala capped the performance by adding the fifth in the 90th minute after a series of rebounds in the penalty area.

Leipzig win again

RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 and stay top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after its opponents had substitute Deyovaisio Zeefuik sent off after only five minutes on the pitch.

Jhon Cordoba gave Hertha a ninth-minute lead, sweeping the ball home to finish off a counter-attack, but Dayot Upamecano levelled two minutes later with a shot into the roof of the net after the visitor failed to clear the ball.

Zeefuik was brought on at halftime, booked for a foul on Christopher Nkunku within a minute and given a second yellow for another foul on the same player in the 50th.

Hertha pressed the self-destruct button again when Cordoba carelessly fouled Willi Orban and Marcel Sabitzer scored from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Jessic Ngankam, who came on as a substitute in the 84th minute, nearly suffered the same fate as Zeefuik when he was given a straight red card for a late challenge but the referee changed it to yellow after a VAR review.

Unbeaten Leipzig lead with 13 points from five games, one ahead of Bayern Munich who thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0.