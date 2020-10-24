Football

Foden salvages a point for Man City at West Ham

Michail Antonio's stunning volley was cancelled out by Phil Foden as West Ham United and Manchester City shared the spoils in their Premier League clash.

Reuters
London 24 October, 2020 19:40 IST
Phil Foden

Phil Foden celebrates equalising for Manchester City against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.   -  Getty Images

Youngster Phil Foden came off the bench to inject some life into Manchester City and salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City was abject in the first half despite dominating possession, and in-form West Ham deservedly took the lead through Michail Antonio's acrobatic volley in the 18th minute.

 

But Foden came on at the start of the second half and prompted a massive improvement for the visitor.

He equalised in the 51st minute with a sharp near-post finish, and City dominated thereafter but could not find a winner with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez coming the closest.

West Ham and City both have eight points and sit in 10th and 11th places respectively, although City has a game in hand.

